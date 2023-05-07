Three-Run Eighth Inning Propel Rawhide to Win

VISALIA, CA- In a game that only last two hours and one minute, the Rawhide scored three runs in the eighth inning for their second win of the series.

Ricardo Yan had his best outing of the season in his fifth start of the year. He threw a career high 5.2 innings. He gave up three hits and two runs in the first three batters he faced in the game. He then retired 17 consecutive batters, striking out eight.

The Rawhide did not have a hit until the fifth inning and did not score a run until the sixth. In the eighth, the home team rallied back to take a two run lead. Juan Corniel scored on a throwing error by the first baseman to tie the game. Christian Cerda drove in Anderdson Rojas for the Rawhide's first lead of the game. Jose Fernandez scored the fourth and final run on a ground ball to second.

