Unmatched Support: Havoc Fans Fuel Historic Sellout Streak

November 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Since the SPHL's inception, the Huntsville Havoc have led the way in fan support and success on and off the ice. Starting in the 2015-16 season, the Havoc consistently led the SPHL in attendance, creating an electrifying home atmosphere that opposing teams now consider a highlight of their season. This unwavering support reached new heights beginning on December 26, 2023, when the Havoc kicked off a home-game sellout streak of 22 games that continues to showcase the loyalty of Huntsville's incredible fanbase.

The energy of a sold-out VBC has fueled the team's impressive 14-5-3 record during the streak, with players consistently noting the unique experience of playing in front of packed stands. "Half the time you can't hear yourself think out there. It's what makes the VBC the best place to play in the league," said Captain Dom Procopio, emphasizing how the fans have become a critical part of each game's intensity and excitement.

The sellout streak is only one part of the fans' dedication. This season, the Havoc proudly surpassed 4,000 season ticket holders-a milestone that reflects the passion and loyalty that have become hallmarks of the Huntsville community. "Hitting a milestone like 4,000 season ticket holders is a testament to our community's buy-in to what we're doing here and the tireless work of our front office staff. Every night the building seems to get louder and louder," said owner Keith Jeffries.

Beyond creating an unmatched game-day atmosphere, Havoc fans have also made a substantial impact off the ice. Highlights of the streak include charity nights like the annual Melissa George Night and Military Night, both of which broke records for funds raised. These events have become staple moments of the season, combining fan enthusiasm with community generosity.

With Mighty Havoc Night on Friday and a packed November lineup including Grateful Dead Night, the Thanksgiving Teddy Bear Toss, and Star Wars Night, the Havoc look forward to building on this historic streak. Thank you, Havoc fans, for making every game unforgettable and for keeping the VBC the best place for hockey in the SPHL.

-

Get your tickets before it's too late at havoctix.com

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.