Thunderbolts Host Peoria for Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Saturday

November 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Following a pair of comeback wins over the Rivermen and Mayhem this past weekend, the Thunderbolts will ride their three-game winning streak into this upcoming weekend's games against the Rivermen, in Peoria on Friday and back at Ford Center on Saturday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

Week In Review:

After falling behind 3-0 on Friday in Peoria, the Thunderbolts staged one of their best comeback road wins in recent memory, with two goals from Matthew Barnaby and one from Matt Dorsey in the second period to tie the game, before Scott Kirton scored the game-winning goal in the third period en route to a 4-3 victory. Evansville led 2-1 on Saturday night against the Mayhem with goals from Kirton and Tyson Gilmour, before the Mayhem grabbed an early third period 3-2 lead. In response, Logan vande Meerakker scored to tie the game and force overtime, where Gilmour picked up his second goal of the game to win it for Evansville, 4-3.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be in Peoria this Friday night to take on the Rivermen at 7:15pm CT. Fans can watch the action on FloHockey with a paid subscription or listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. There will also be an away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on Evansville's West Side.

This Saturday, November 16th will be Hockey Fights Cancer night as the Thunderbolts host the Peoria Rivermen. The Thunderbolts want to unite the community in support of cancer patients and their families, 'I Fight For' signs will be available in the lobby for all fans to fill out and hold up at a designated point in the middle of the game, courtesy of American Cancer Society. The first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a free credit card ice scraper, courtesy of LyondellBasell. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

Saturday, November 23rd will be First Responders Night as the Thunderbolts host the Quad City Storm. All current first responders will be eligible for $11 tickets for themselves and up to 5 friends/family each with valid identification. The Thunderbolts will wear specialty First Responder-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off immediately following the game, and a limited number of replica jerseys will be on sale at the Thunderbolts merch stand behind Section 102.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 3-2-2, 8 Points, T-6th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Jordan Ernst, Alec Baer, Zack Nazzarett (4 Goals Each)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (9 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Colby Muise (2-1-1, .902 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs PEO: 1-1

Friday was the lone game day for the Rivermen this past weekend. The Rivermen initially led 3-0 off a pair of first period goals from Zack Nazzarett and an early second period goal from Alec Baer, before the Thunderbolts began their comeback.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 6 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Mon. 11/11: F Matthew Barnaby placed on team suspension

Fri. 11/8: D Nolan McElhaney activated from Injured Reserve

Fri. 11/8: F Myles Abbate placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

