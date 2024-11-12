Marksmen Goalie Ryan Kenny Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

November 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that goaltender Ryan Kenny of the Fayetteville Marksmen has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for November 4-10.

Kenny, who earned the honor for the second consecutive week, went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a 0.971 save percentage to lead Fayetteville to a pair of road wins over Quad City, extending the team's winning streak to five games.

On Friday, the Sparta, NJ native stopped 38 of 39 shots in a 3-1 win over the Storm. The following night, Kenny made 30 saves, including 17 in the third period alone, as Fayetteville rallied with two goals over the final 40 minutes to down Quad City 2-1.

Now a perfect 7-0-0 on the season, Kenny leads the SPHL in wins and shutouts (one - tied), is second in saves and minutes played, and ranks fourth in goals against average (2.13) and save percentage (0.938). An SPHL All-Rookie Team selection in 2023-2024, Kenny played collegiately at Stevenson University, earning NCAA III (UCHC) First Team All-Conference and Goaltender of the Year honors in his junior and senior seasons.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Austin Lotz, Birmingham (0-1-0, 2 ga, 34 saves), Matthew Barnaby, Evansville (2 gp, 2g, 3a), Jack Jaunich, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, +3), Matteo Ybarra, Macon (2 gp, 1g), Zack Nazzarett, Peoria (1 gp, 2g) and Austyn Roudebush, Roanoke (1-0-0, 1 ga, 27 saves).

SPHL Stories from November 12, 2024

