SPHL Announces Suspensions

November 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Quad City's Nicola Levesque

Quad City's Nicola Levesque has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 37, Fayetteville at Quad City, played on Saturday, November 9.

Levesque was assessed a minor penalty for boarding at 19:57 of the first period.

Levesque will miss Quad City's game against Roanoke on Friday.

Huntsville's Charlie Risk

Huntsville's Charlie Risk has been suspended one game under Rule 46.22, Instigator or Aggressor in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, as a result of his actions in Game 38, Knoxville at Huntsville, played on Sunday, November 10.

Risk was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 19:07 of the third period.

Risk will miss Huntsville game against Pensacola on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.