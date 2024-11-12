Kenny Earns Second-Straight Player of the Week Honors

November 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - Fayetteville goaltender Ryan Kenny earned SPHL/Warrior Player of the Week status for back-to-back honors, the SPHL announced Tuesday.

Kenny, 25, has won all seven of his starts for the Marksmen to begin the 2024-25 season, and is coming off a 2-0 weekend against the Quad City Storm that saw the Sparta, New Jersey, native snag 68/70 shots-faced and record a .971 save percentage.

"Ryan was a big part of our success this weekend, making key saves at pivotal moments of the games," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He has been a big part of our overall success so far this season, and we look forward to that continuing."

The second-year netminder earned a spot on the 2023-24 SPHL All-Rookie Team and finished last season with a league-best .929 save percentage.

Through seven games so far this fall, Kenny has recorded a 7-0 record for the most wins in the SPHL and carries a .938 save percentage and 2.13 goals against average with one shutout.

Kenny and the Marksmen will be in action on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by The Zara Law Firm on Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets to HFC and all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com through the 'tickets' tab.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.