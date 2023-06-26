University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night Receives Award at AHL Business Meetings

American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the team's front office received multiple awards at the 2023 American Hockey League Team Business Meetings, including Most Unique Sponsorship Package for University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night.

The Monsters and University Hospitals were recognized by the AHL for the partnership's authenticity, scope, and innovation centered around a new theme night that benefitted UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. The Monsters Community Foundation donated $23,000 back to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital as a result of funds from the night.

UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Night drew a crowd of 12,094 fans when the Monsters hosted the Hershey Bears on April 1. The game included moments of recognition for children who have become part of the UH Rainbow family, and the hardworking staff at the hospital.

The Monsters' donation was supported by funds raised through the auction of specialty jerseys featuring the players' nicknames, hand-painted on the uniforms' nameplates by kids from the UH Rainbow family, commemorative autographed warm-up pucks and a special retail collection.

A special moment took place pregame as the team prepared to enter the ice between UH Rainbow jersey designer, Georgie, and Monsters forward Robbie Payne. After working together at a jersey design party at University Hospitals earlier this year, Payne was able to stop and show Georgie the nameplate they created together.

Additionally, the Monsters hosted over 100 people from the hospital's Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein's HOPE (healthy outcome, positive energy) group for a pregame dinner together and a private postgame skate in addition to attending the game.

The near decade-long relationship between the team and University Hospitals has continued to grow since the hospital was named the Official Health Care Partner of the Cleveland Monsters in November of 2019. As the Official Health Care Partner of the Monsters, University Hospitals provides a complete team of physician specialists covering every aspect of the team's health care needs. University Hospitals is also presenting partner of the Monsters Learn to Play partnership program, a reflection of their commitment to providing world class care for athletes from pee-wee to pro.

This award marks the second consecutive year the Monsters have won most unique sponsorship package having been recognized in the category last year for the team's Black Heritage Celebration and overall partnership with Immaculate Cleaning. The Monsters front office also received four additional awards recognizing the team's achievements in corporate partnerships and ticket sales metrics. The AHL Meetings took place in Tucson, AZ, where more than 250 representatives from the league and its teams met to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and marketing.

