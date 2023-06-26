Blackhawks Trade Alec Regula, Ian Mitchell to Bruins for Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno

June 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has traded defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to the Boston Bruins in exchange for forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.

Regula, 22, played 108 games and recorded 51 points (12G, 39A) for the IceHogs over the past three seasons. The defenseman was originally acquired by the Blackhawks in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings prior to the 2020-21 season. Regula appeared in 22 National Hockey League games with Chicago over the last three campaigns and scored one goal. Regula was originally selected by Detroit in the third round (67th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Mitchell, 24, also played for Rockford in each of the last three seasons and tabbed 42 points (13G, 29A) over 67 games. The former second-round pick by the Hawks in 2017 (57th overall) has skated in 82 NHL contests with 16 points (4G, 12A) to his name.

Hall, 31, registered 36 points (16G, 20A) and a +11 rating in 61 regular-season games with Boston during the 2022-23 season. Hall finished the campaign tied for seventh on the team in goals (16) and ranked 10th on the squad in points (36). The forward also ranked fifth on the Bruins with five game-winning tallies and shared fifth with four power play goals and in 2022-23. Hall also posted eight points (5G, 3A) in seven games during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. His five goals during the postseason were tied for first on Boston, while he shared third with eight points.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound native of Calgary, Alberta, has logged 693 points (264G, 429A) in 822 career regular-season games over 13 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers (2010-16), New Jersey Devils (2016-19), Arizona Coyotes (2019-20), Buffalo Sabres (2020-21) and Boston (2021-23). Hall served as an alternate captain with the Oilers from 2013-16 before also serving as an alternate captain with the Devils from 2017-19. Additionally, the forward has made five career trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Devils, Coyotes and Bruins, amassing 29 points (14G, 15A) in 39 career postseason games.

Originally selected by Edmonton with the first overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Hall won the 2017-18 Hart Memorial Trophy as the League's Most Valuable Player and was named to the NHL's First All-Star Team the same season. He has also made two NHL All-Star Game appearances (2015-16, 2016-17) in his career. On the international stage, Hall has skated for Team Canada three times at the IIHF World Championships (2013, 2015, 2016), helping his team with gold in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016, while being named to the tournament All-Star team in 2015. He also won a silver medal with Canada at the 2010 World Junior Championship and a gold medal at the 2008 World U18 Championship.

Foligno, 35, recorded 26 points (10G, 16A) in 60 contests with the Boston Bruins and registered three points (1G, 2A) in six postseason games during the 2022-23 campaign. Foligno skated in his 1,000th career NHL game on March 15, 2022 with Boston against the Blackhawks at the United Center. He and his father, Mike Foligno, joined Bobby Hull and Brett Hull as the only father-and-son duos to each have played 1,000 regular-season NHL games.

The 6-foot, 210-pound forward has played 16 NHL seasons with the Ottawa Senators (2007-12), Columbus Blue Jackets (2012-21), Toronto Maple Leafs (2021) and Boston Bruins (2021-23), compiling 525 points (215G, 310A) in 1,081 career games. He has registered 27 points (10G, 17A) in 68 career postseason contests. Foligno served as the Blue Jackets' captain from 2015-21, leading them to four-straight playoff berths between 2016-20 and helping the club win a Stanley Cup Playoff series for the first time in franchise history, a four-game sweep of the Presidents' Trophy winner, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in 2019.

A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Foligno won both the Mark Messier Leadership Award, given to the player who leads by example through on-ice performance, motivation of team members and a dedication to community activities and charitable causes, and the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community, during the 2016-17 season with the Blue Jackets. He was originally drafted by the Senators in the first round (28th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.