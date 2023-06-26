Sabres Bring Back Davies on One-Year Deal

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Jeremy Davies to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2023-24 season.

Davies, 26, returns for his second season in the organization after scoring a career-high 11 goals and adding 12 assists for 23 points in 66 games with the Rochester Americans in 2022-23. He also appeared in one game with the Sabres.

The defenseman also notched six points in 14 playoff contests during Rochester's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, finishing third amongst all blueliners in both assists and points.

A native of Sainte-Anne-de-Belle, Quebec, Davies has totaled 91 points (21+70) in 191 career American Hockey League games with Rochester, Milwaukee and Chicago while also adding three assists in 23 NHL appearances with Buffalo and Nashville.

Prior to turning pro, Davies played three seasons at Northeastern University, where he was a two-time CCM/ACHA All-American and a back-to-back Hockey East First Team All-Star selection in 2018 and 2019. In 111 games with the Huskies, he recorded 94 points (22+72), finishing fifth in the nation in scoring among defensemen with 35 points as a junior.

He also spent parts of three seasons in the United States Hockey League, leading all defensemen in scoring during the 2015-16 campaign and earning First Team All-USHL honors after putting up 49 points (13+36) in 60 games with the Bloomington Thunder.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defenseman was a seventh-round selection (192nd overall) of the New Jersey Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft.

