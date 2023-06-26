Belpedio Returns on Two-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenseman Louie Belpedio to a two-year, two-way contract, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Belpedio, 27, recorded 27 points on eight goals and 17 assists in 70 games with the Phantoms during the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound native of Skokie, Ill., led the Phantoms in games played (70) and game-winning goals (4). He was second among team defensemen in assists and scoring.

The right-shot blueliner's four GWG set a career-high and ranked tied for first among AHL defensemen. Belpedio started off the season impressively in the first game of the campaign when his overtime steal and breakaway at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton led to his buzzer-beating strike with just 1.4 seconds remaining on October 15, 2022. His debut winner set a new Lehigh Valley for the least time remaining to score an overtime goal. He added another overtime goal on January 18, 2023 on the road at Cleveland.

Following a quick recall to the Philadelphia Flyers, Belpedio went on to play in 70 consecutive games for Lehigh Valley. He quickly earned the respect of head coach Ian Laperriere and his teammates with his skills, puck-moving abilities, and hard play. Belpedio's grit was on full display in a March 12, 2023 victory against the Utica Comets when his huge shot block on New Jersey first-rounder Alex Holtz from the left circle with just one minute remaining saved what would have been an almost-certain tying goal into a mostly open net thus preserving a 3-2 victory for the Phantoms. It was just one of several clutch shot blocks for Belpedio on the 2022-23 season.

The Phantoms' alternate captain was especially valuable as an experienced blueliner who proved to be not just an asset for the team's efforts on the ice but also as a guide for the Flyers' organizations corps of exciting young prospects. Various defensemen who were paired with Belpedio during the season included Cam York, Egor Zamula and Emil Andrae.

The Miami (Ohio) University product is entering his seventh pro season. He owns 108 points on 33 goals and 75 assists in his career spanning 304 AHL games with Iowa, Laval and Lehigh Valley. He also has appeared in 28 Calder Cup Playoff contests scoring 3-11-14 with two game-winning goals.

Belpedio was originally selected by the Minnesota Wild in the third round (80th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and skated in his four career NHL games with the Wild. He made his NHL debut on April 7, 2018 at San Jose and tallied two assists. Philadelphia originally signed Belpedio as a free agent on July 13, 2022.

