Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night for 2023-24 Season

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins have announced that Opening Night, presented by AJT Supplies Inc., for the 2023-24 season will take place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday, October 13 at 7:05 P.M.

Prior to the game, a banner raising ceremony will take place to honor the 2022-23 Atlantic Division Champions. Fans arriving early will also receive a special Opening Night rally towel. The P-Bruins downed the Bridgeport Islanders 3-1 on Opening Night last season.

To secure your seats for Opening Night, take advantage of a Providence Bruins Ticket Membership and lock in your seats before tickets go on sale to the general public. For more information, visit Providencebruins.com.

