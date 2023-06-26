Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night for 2023-24 Season
June 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins have announced that Opening Night, presented by AJT Supplies Inc., for the 2023-24 season will take place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday, October 13 at 7:05 P.M.
Prior to the game, a banner raising ceremony will take place to honor the 2022-23 Atlantic Division Champions. Fans arriving early will also receive a special Opening Night rally towel. The P-Bruins downed the Bridgeport Islanders 3-1 on Opening Night last season.
To secure your seats for Opening Night, take advantage of a Providence Bruins Ticket Membership and lock in your seats before tickets go on sale to the general public. For more information, visit Providencebruins.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2023
- Red Wings Add Assistant Coaches to Griffins' Staff - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night for 2023-24 Season - Providence Bruins
- Belpedio Returns on Two-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Hire Joel Bouchard as Head Coach of Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night for 2023-24 Season
- Providence Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to One-Year Contract Extension
- Providence Bruins Acquire Vincent Arsenau from Abbotsford Canucks
- Providence Bruins Sign Owen Pederson to Two-Year AHL Contract
- P-Bruins' Season Ends with Game Four Loss to Wolf Pack