Iowa Wild Adds to Hockey Operations Staff

June 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has hired Ray Sylvester as the team's video coach and Brandon Schroeder as the team's assistant equipment manager.

Sylvester, 24, spent the 2022-23 season as the video coach for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native served in the same role for the Charlotte Rush's Elite and Premier teams in the USPHL from 2020-22 and helped each team win a league championship in 2021. He attended Robert Morris University and assisted the men's hockey program with analytics from 2017-19 before working as the team's video coach in 2019-20.

Schroeder, 24, joins Iowa's equipment staff following several seasons with the Flint Firebirds in the OHL. The Livonia, Mich. native spent the 2017-18 season as the team's assistant equipment manager before working in Thief River Falls for a season. Schroeder returned to Flint for the 2019-20 season and was promoted to head equipment manager ahead of the 2021-22 season.

