Tampa Bay Lightning Hire Joel Bouchard as Head Coach of Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have named Joel Bouchard as head coach of the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. In addition, Daniel Jacob has been appointed to the position of assistant coach.

Bouchard, 49, has coached in 242 career AHL games with the San Diego Gulls and Laval Rocket, posting a 111-100-31 record. He most recently led San Diego, affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks, to the Calder Cup Playoffs during the 2021-22 season. Prior to joining the Gulls, Bouchard spent three seasons with the Rocket, affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, guiding the team to an 83-67-24 record. He led the Rocket to a 23-9-4 record in 2020-21, winning the Canadian Division while posting the second-highest points percentage in the AHL at .694.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joel to the Lightning and Crunch organizations," BriseBois said. "The head coach position for our American Hockey League affiliate is one of paramount importance with regards to our player development program. Joel brings a contagious enthusiasm to everything he undertakes. He is a strong leader with a proven track record in helping players and teams reach their full potential. With him overseeing the pipeline of future Lightning players on a day-to-day basis, we expect Joel to be an important contributor to the overall mission of the Tampa Bay Lightning for years to come."

"I feel extremely blessed to join such a great organization like the Tampa Bay Lightning," Bouchard said. "The next few months and beyond will be very exciting with the Crunch. I'm looking forward to continuing the tradition of excellence both on and off the ice in Syracuse. I can't wait to get started."

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Bouchard served as general manager of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL from 2011-18. He also worked behind the bench as head coach of the Armada from 2014-18. Bouchard spent 272 games as head coach with Blainville-Boisbriand and posted a 160-80-32 record. The team made consecutive QMJHL President Cup Finals appearances in 2017 and 2018.

Bouchard served as the general manager of the Canadian National Junior Team for the 2018 and 2017 IIHF World Junior Championships, winning Gold and Silver Medals, respectively.

A 364-game NHL veteran, Bouchard recorded 22 goals and 75 points while playing for the Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars, Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders. He also played in 293 career AHL games and was named an All-Star during both the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons. Internationally, Bouchard won Gold Medals at the 1997 World Championship and the 1993 and 1994 World Junior Championships.

Jacob, a native of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, has worked alongside Bouchard since his time in Blainville-Boisbriand, serving as assistant coach from 2014 until 2018, helping the team to back-to-back President's Cup Final appearances. With Jacob on the staff the Armada never failed to make the playoffs and earned the league's best record during his final season. He then joined Bouchard in the same position with Laval for the 2018-19 campaign before going to San Diego in 2021. Jacob graduated from McGill University with a degree in Kinesiology. He also played on the men's hockey team, where he registered 16 goals and 37 points in 108 games on the blueline for the Redmen. Jacob's playing career also included stops with Drummondville of the QMJHL, as well as San Antonio of the AHL and Innsbruck HC in Austria.

"We are very pleased and excited to have Joel and Dan join our organization," Lightning assistant general manager and general manager of the Crunch Stacy Roest said. "They are people of great talent that bring with them a wealth of experience. They are bright and passionate hockey coaches and we feel that our players in Syracuse will greatly benefit from their guidance. We look forward to working with them on providing our players and fans a Crunch team they can be proud of."

The announcement makes Bouchard the 10th head coach in the storied history of the Crunch franchise, replacing Benoit Groulx, who had been the team's head coach for the past seven seasons and who leaves the Crunch as its all-time leader in coaching wins.

Groulx will be offered another position within the Lightning organization.

"On behalf of the entire Lightning organization, I'd like to thank Ben Groulx for the leadership he provided and for his relentless pursuit of excellence during his seven seasons as the head coach of the Crunch," BriseBois said. "He has been an important contributor to the Tampa Bay Lightning organization's success during his time in Syracuse which has included two Stanley Cups, three Conference championships, a President's Trophy and a Calder Cup Final appearance."

Assistant coaches Gilles Bouchard and Éric Veilleux will not be returning to the team.

"I would also like to thank Gilles and Éric for their dedication and years of service to the Lightning organization," BriseBois said. "They are both excellent hockey coaches and we wish them the very best of luck moving forward."

