United Hearts in the Land of Enchantment: the Experience

Published on September 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Ever since the launch of New Mexico United ahead of its inaugural 2019 season, its supporters have been loud, proud and United. Making a home at The Lab, original group The Curse has been joined by groups such as the Galactic Ambassadors, Black Diamonds, Sektor 114 and La Maldición to create one of the unique atmospheres in American soccer, where everyone has united behind the club in one of the most unique regions of the United States.

In the latest episode of The Experience presented by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas, we visit with members of the varied groups that come together to support United, learn about their connections to the club and community - and how they continued to support the team during a season in 2020 when no home games were played due to COVID-19 restrictions - as well as from players including Kalen Ryden and Talen Maples on what it means to represent the club and the state. The Experience, pres. by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas | Season 3, Ep. 4







