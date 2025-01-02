United Football League Announces 2025 Full Season Schedule

Arlington, TX - January 2, 2025 - The United Football League today announced its complete 2025 game schedule with the league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 - combining to televise all 43 games during the UFL's second season.

The Michigan Panthers will kick off their 2025 campaign on the road at the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, March 30 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Panthers will follow that game up with three straight home games at Ford Field. In Week 2, Michigan will host the Birmingham Stallions on Friday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET as part of FOX's FOX UFL Friday package, which is a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season. On Sunday, April 13, the Panthers will host the San Antonio Brahmas at 12 p.m. ET on ABC. The team's last appearance on FOX UFL Friday will come in Week 4 as Michigan will host the Memphis Showboats at 8 p.m. ET on April 18.

"I'm really excited about our team heading into the 2025 season," Michigan Panthers Head Coach Mike Nolan said. "We are returning a good number of guys from last year's team and I think we've added some players who can make a great impact. Our schedule sets up nicely too, opening with three of our first four games at Ford Field."

The Panthers will make their first ever trip to The Dome at America's Center to face the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Michigan returns to the friendly confines of Ford Field on Sunday, May 4 to host the D.C. Defenders at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Panthers will then play three straight road games, all on Saturdays, first visiting the Arlington Renegades on May 10 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. In Week 8, Michigan will travel to the Houston Roughnecks on May 17 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The team's final road game will be at the Birmingham Stallions on May 24 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Michigan will close its regular season schedule by hosting the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

"Panthers fans have a lot to be excited about for our upcoming season," Scott Schiff, Michigan Panthers VP of Team Business & Event Operations, said. "We are looking to build off the momentum from last year with some exciting initiatives for the 2025 season and can't wait to see our fans at Ford Field."

Following the regular season, the Conference Championships will take place on Sunday, June 8 and will feature the top two teams with the best records in their respective conferences playing against each other for the right to play for the second UFL Championship. The games will air on ABC at 3:00 p.m. ET and FOX 6:00 p.m. ET. The league's second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

"We are thrilled to have exceptional partners like FOX and ESPN, who share our passion for celebrating the game and telling our story to a wide audience," said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. "With the launch of FOX UFL Friday, we are excited to invite new fans to experience the incredible talent and heart that our players bring to the field. This season promises to be an exciting journey in football, where our athletes elevate the game to new heights."

In addition to games televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 this season, FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App. Games on ABC and ESPN also will be streamed on ESPN+.

Panthers' regular season ticket memberships start at just $20 per game with a five-game home schedule at Ford Field. Fans can visit http://www.theufl.com/teams/michigan/tickets to learn more about Panthers tickets, see all prices and benefits, and sign up for special information and content.

The full Panthers schedule is below:

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV

March 30 at Memphis Showboats 12 p.m. ESPN

April 4 vs. Birmingham Stallions 8 p.m. FOX

April 13 vs. San Antonio Brahmas 12 p.m. ABC

April 18 vs. Memphis Showboats 8 p.m. FOX

April 26 at St. Louis Battlehawks 7 p.m. ESPN

May 4 vs. D.C. Defenders 12 p.m. ESPN2

May 10 at Arlington Renegades 1 p.m. FOX

May 17 at Houston Roughnecks 1 p.m. FOX

May 24 at Birmingham Stallions 3 p.m. ABC

May 31 vs. Houston Roughnecks 3 p.m. ESPN

Key details regarding the entire UFL schedule:

- 43 - League media partners FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1 will present all 43 UFL games during the league's second season (40 regular season games, two playoff games, one Championship game).

- 22 - ESPN will present 22 regular season and postseason games across ABC (12), ESPN (9), and ESPN2 (1) during the league's second season.

- 21 - FOX Sports will show 21 regular season and postseason games across FOX (20) and FS1 (1) this season.

- 10 - The UFL will feature 10 weeks of regular season that will include 10 live regular season matchups on Fridays as part of FOX UFL Friday.

- 8 - The UFL features eight teams: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks.

- 5 - ABC, ESPN, and FOX will broadcast five doubleheaders during the season.

- 2 - The Conference Championships, which will feature the top two teams with the best records in their respective conferences playing against each other for the right to play for the second UFL Championship, will each air on Sunday, June 8, on ABC (3:00 p.m. ET) and FOX (6:00 p.m. ET).

- 74 - 74% of all UFL games will air either on ABC or FOX this season.

202 5 UFL FULL SEASON SCHEDULE (all times ET)

DATE Time (ET) Teams (Away at. Home) NETWORK

Week 1 Friday, March 28 8:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks FOX

Saturday, March 29 4:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades FOX

Sunday, March 30 12:00 PM Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats ESPN

Sunday, March 30 3:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at D.C. Defenders ESPN

Week 2 Friday, April 4 8:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers FOX

Saturday, April 5 8:00 PM Memphis Showboats at D.C. Defenders ABC

Sunday, April 6 12:00 PM Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades ESPN

Sunday, April 6 6:30 PM San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks FS1

Week 3 Friday, April 11 8:00 PM Arlington Renegades at Birmingham Stallions FOX#

Saturday, April 12 2:30 PM Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats ESPN

Sunday, April 13 12:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan Panthers ABC

Sunday, April 13 3:00 PM D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC

Week 4 Friday, April 18 8:00 PM Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers FOX#

Saturday, April 19 12:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades ABC

Saturday, April 19 7:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks FOX

Sunday, April 20 5:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders FOX

Week 5 Friday, April 25 8:00 PM Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions FOX

Saturday, April 26 7:00 PM Michigan Panthers at St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN

Sunday, April 27 12:00 PM D.C. Defenders at Arlington Renegades ESPN

Sunday, April 27 3:00 PM Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas ESPN

Week 6 Friday, May 2 8:00 PM Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks FOX#

Saturday, May 3 12:00 PM Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks ABC

Sunday, May 4 12:00 PM D.C. Defenders at Michigan Panthers ESPN2

Sunday, May 4 4:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas Birmingham Stallions FOX

Week 7 Friday, May 9 8:00 PM D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas FOX

Saturday, May 10 1:00 PM Michigan Panthers at Arlington Renegades FOX

Sunday, May 11 12:00 PM Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions ABC

Sunday, May 11 3:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Memphis Showboats ESPN

Week 8 Friday, May 16 8:00 PM Memphis Showboats at San Antonio Brahmas FOX#

Saturday, May 17 1:00 PM* Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks FOX

Saturday, May 17 1:00 PM* Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks FOX

Sunday, May 18 12:00 PM Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders ABC

Week 9 Friday, May 23 8:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas St. Louis Battlehawks FOX#

Saturday, May 24 12:00 PM Arlington Renegades at Memphis Showboats ABC

Saturday, May 24 3:00 PM Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions ABC

Sunday, May 25 4:00 PM D.C. Defenders at Houston Roughnecks FOX

Week 10 Friday, May 30 8:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders FOX#

Saturday, May 31 3:00 PM Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers ESPN

Sunday, June 1 12:00 PM Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas ABC

Sunday, June 1 3:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats FOX#

Conference Championship Games Sunday, June 8

3:00 PM Conference Championship Game ABC

Sunday, June 8

6:00 PM Conference Championship Game FOX#

UFL Championship Game

Saturday, June 14 8:00 PM UFL Championship Game ABC

*Check local listings for market regionalization.

#Game also available on FOX Deportes.

##Games on ESPN Deportes to be announced soon.

