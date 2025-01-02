San Antonio Brahmas Announce 2025 UFL Schedule

January 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The United Football League today announced its complete 2025 game schedule with the league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 - combining to televise all 43 games during the UFL's second season. Select games in Spanish will also air on FOX Deportes and across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The defending XFL Conference champions will face conference rival the Arlington Renegades in their season opener on Saturday, March 29 at 3 p.m. CT on the road in Arlington. San Antonio's home opener will be Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. CT when they welcome the Houston Roughnecks to the Alamodome. The Brahmas will play four regular-season home games as previously announced at The Alamodome and six on the road.

"Our plan for the 2025 season is to bring winning football to the city of San Antonio again coming off winning the conference championship last season," said San Antonio Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips. "We play an exciting style of football on offense and defense with a dynamic special teams unit. San Antonio deserves great football, and we're looking forward to welcoming fans back to the Alamodome."

The 2025 UFL season will kick off on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET when FOX Sports debuts FOX UFL Friday - a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season - with a matchup featuring the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Houston Roughnecks. The league's second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

2025 San Antonio Brahmas Schedule (All times CT)

DATE Time (ET) Teams (Away at. Home) NETWORK

Week 1 Saturday, March 29 3 PM San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades FOX

Week 2 Sunday, April 6 5:30 PM San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks FS1

Week 3 Sunday, April 13 11 AM San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan Panthers ABC

Week 4 Sunday, April 20 4 PM San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders FOX

Week 5 Sunday, April 27 2 PM Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas ESPN

Week 6 Sunday, May 4 3 PM San Antonio Brahmas at Birmingham Stallions FOX

Week 7 Friday, May 9 7 PM D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas FOX

Week 8 Friday, May 16 7 PM Memphis Showboats at San Antonio Brahmas FOX#

Week 9 Friday, May 23 7 PM San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks FOX#

Week 10 Sunday, June 1 11 AM Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas ABC

Conference Championship Games Sunday, June 8

2 PM Conference Championship Game ABC

Sunday, June 8

5 PM Conference Championship Game FOX#

UFL Championship Game

Saturday, June 14 7 PM UFL Championship Game ABC

*Check local listings for market regionalization

#Game also available on FOX Deportes.

##Games on ESPN Deportes to be announced soon.

The UFL announced its complete 43-game schedule with the league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1, who will televise each game throughout the 2025 season. In addition to games televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 this season, FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App. Games on ABC and ESPN also will be streamed on ESPN+.

Fans can purchase great packages for all four home games starting at $20 per game and visit uflbrahmas.com/tickets to learn more about the Brahmas season tickets packages, see all prices and benefits, and sign up for special information and content.

Access to the Lone Star Club, Brahmas Bullpen and Private Suite Leases are also available. Fans can contact a member of the Brahmas Ticket Experience team at 210-404-4539 or via email at tickets@uflbrahmas.com.

Here are details about the upcoming 2025 season By-The-Numbers:

43 - League media partners FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1 will present all 43 UFL games during the league's second season (40 regular season games, two playoff games, one Championship game).

22 - ESPN will present 22 regular season and postseason games across ABC (12), ESPN (9), and ESPN2 (1) during the league's second season.

21 - FOX Sports will show 21 regular season and postseason games across FOX (20) and FS1 (1) this season.

10 - The UFL will feature 10 weeks of regular season that will include 10 live regular season matchups on Fridays as part of FOX UFL Friday.

8 - The UFL features eight teams: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks.

5 - ABC, ESPN, and FOX will broadcast five doubleheaders during the season.

2 - The Conference Championships, which will feature the top two teams with the best records in their respective conferences playing against each other for the right to play for the second UFL Championship, will each air on Sunday, June 8, on ABC (3:00 p.m. ET) and FOX (6:00 p.m. ET).

74 - 74% of all UFL games will air either on ABC or FOX this season.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.