Birmingham Stallions Release 2025 Season Schedule

January 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The United Football League has announced its full schedule for the 2025 season. The Stallions will open the season on the road on Sunday, March 30 against the D.C. Defenders and then will be back in Birmingham for game 3 of the season with a Friday night opener on April 11 at 7 PM at Protective Stadium.

"The season is just a couple months away, and we're so excited to have our schedule set! We'll be on the road the first two games, but then by game 3 we'll be back home in Birmingham with a Friday night home season opener under the lights at Protective Stadium. We need to pack Protective that night and for every home game," said Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz. "We've missed our Birmingham fans and are ready to begin a new and exciting season with a team filled with some familiar faces and new ones. Make sure you have your tickets. Giddy up!"

The following is a look at each of the Stallions' home games for the 2025 season:

Week 3 - Friday, April 11, 2025 (7 PM CT) vs. Arlington Renegades (FOX)

Week 5 - Friday, April 25, 2025 (7 PM CT) vs Memphis Showboats (FOX)

Week 6 - Sunday, May 4, 2025 (3 PM. CT) vs San Antonio Brahmas (FOX)

Week 7 - Sunday, May 11 2025 (11 AM CT) vs Houston Roughnecks

Week 9 - Saturday, May 24, 2025 (2 PM CT) vs Michigan Panthers

See below for the Birmingham Stallions full 2025 UFL schedule. (Bold type designates Home games in Birmingham at Protective Stadium.)

Week 1 - Sunday, March 30 (2 PM) at D.C. Defenders (ESPN)

Week 2 - Friday, April 4 (7 PM) at Michigan Panthers (FOX)

Week 3 - Friday, April 11 (7 PM CT) vs. Arlington Renegades (FOX#)

Week 4 - Saturday, April 19 (6 PM CT) at Houston Roughnecks (FOX)

Week 5 - Friday, April 25 (7 PM CT) vs Memphis Showboats (FOX)

Week 6 - Sunday, May 4 (3 PM. CT) vs San Antonio Brahmas (FOX)

Week 7 - Sunday, May 11 (11 AM CT) vs Houston Roughnecks (ABC)

Week 8 - Saturday, May 17 (2 PM CT) at St. Louis Battlehawks (FOX)

Week 9 - Saturday, May 24, 2025 (2 PM CT) vs Michigan Panthers (ABC)

Week 10 - Sunday, June 1 (2 PM CT) at Memphis Showboats (FOX)

#Game also available on FOX Deportes. (Games on ESPN Deportes to be announced soon.)

The UFL announced the full 43-game schedule with the league's media partners, FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1, who will televise each game throughout the 2025 season. Select games in Spanish will also air on FOX Deportes and across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.The season begins March 28, when FOX debuts FOX UFL Friday, a new night dedicated to UFL action each Friday throughout the season.

In addition to games televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 this season, FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App. Games on ABC and ESPN also will be streamed on ESPN+.

Conference games will be Sunday, June 8 at 2 PM CT and 5 PM CT and the UFL Championship Game will be Saturday, June 14 at 7 PM CT.

Here are details about the upcoming 2025 season By-The-Numbers:

- 43 - League media partners FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1 will present all 43 UFL games during the league's second season (40 regular season games, two playoff games, one Championship game).

- 22 - ESPN will present 22 regular season and postseason games across ABC (12), ESPN (9), and ESPN2 (1) during the league's second season.

- 21 - FOX Sports will show 21 regular season and postseason games across FOX (20) and FS1 (1) this season.

- 10 - The UFL will feature 10 weeks of regular season that will include 10 live regular season matchups on Fridays as part of FOX UFL Friday.

- 8 - The UFL features eight teams: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks.

- 5 - ABC, ESPN, and FOX will broadcast five doubleheaders during the season.

- 2 - The Conference Championships, which will feature the top two teams with the best records in their respective conferences playing against each other for the right to play for the second UFL Championship, will each air on Sunday, June 8, on ABC (3:00 p.m. ET) and FOX (6:00 p.m. ET).

- 74 - 74% of all UFL games will air either on ABC or FOX this season.

Season tickets to the 2025 Stallions season are on sale now at https://www.theufl.com/teams/birmingham/tickets.

