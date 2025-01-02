Arlington Renegades Announce 2025 Season Schedule

January 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced its complete 2025 game schedule with the league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 - combining to televise all 43 games during the UFL's second season.

The 2025 season will kick off on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET when FOX Sports debuts FOX UFL Friday - a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season - with a matchup featuring the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Houston Roughnecks. The league's second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

The Arlington Renegades open the season at home on March 29 at 3 p.m. CT, for a Texas showdown against the San Antonio Brahmas. The game will be part of FOX's opening weekend.

"We're very excited to start our second season under the United Football League" said Head Coach Bob Stoops. "We have some key players returning to our roster that will lead the way. We can't wait to start training camp and get ready for what's to be an exciting, competitive season"

In addition to games televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 this season, FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App. Games on ABC and ESPN also will be streamed on ESPN+.

Season tickets for the 2025 Renegades season are currently available starting at $100 per game and can be purchased at ufl.com/tickets.

2025 Arlington Renegades Full Schedule

DATE Time (ET) Opponent NETWORK

Saturday, March 29 4:00 PM vs. San Antonio Brahmas FOX

Sunday, April 6 12:00 PM vs. Houston Roughnecks ESPN

Friday, April 11 8:00 PM at Birmingham Stallions FOX

Saturday, April 19 12:00 PM vs. St. Louis Battlehawks ABC

Sunday, April 27 12:00 PM vs. D.C. Defenders ESPN

Friday, May 2 8:00 PM at St. Louis Battlehawks FOX

Saturday, May 10 1:00 PM vs. Michigan Panthers FOX

Sunday, May 18 4:00 PM at D.C. Defenders ABC

Saturday, May 24 12:00 PM at Memphis Showboats ABC

Sunday, June 1 12:00 PM at San Antonio Brahmas ABC

*Check local listings for market regionalization.

