Roughnecks Announce 2025 Schedule, Kicking off Friday, March 28 at TDECU Stadium

HOUSTON - The United Football League announced the 2025 UFL schedule today, with the Houston Roughnecks kicking off the season at 7 p.m. CT Friday, March 28 at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium vs. the St. Louis Battlehawks. The opening matchup between the Roughnecks and Battlehawks is part of FOX Sports debut of FOX UFL Friday - a new night dedicated to UFL action every Friday during the 10-week regular season.

"The Roughnecks are ready to kick off the 2025 UFL season in a big way, and there's no better place to do it than right here at home, at TDECU Stadium," said Houston Roughnecks Head Coach CJ Johnson. "We're inviting all of Houston to bring the energy and passion that only H-Town can deliver on gameday. Let's do it for the H on March 28!"

2025 Houston Roughnecks Schedule (All times CT)

Week 1 Friday, March 28 7 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks FOX

Week 2 Sunday, April 6 11 AM Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades ESPN

Week 3 Saturday, April 12 1:30 PM Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats ESPN

Week 4 Saturday, April 19 6 PM Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks FOX

Week 5 Sunday, April 27 2 PM Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas ESPN

Week 6 Saturday, May 3 11 AM Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks ABC

Week 7 Sunday, May 11 11 AM Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions ABC

Week 8 Saturday, May 17 12 PM* Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks FOX

Week 9 Sunday, May 25 3 PM D.C. Defenders at Houston Roughnecks FOX

Week 10 Saturday, May 31 2 PM Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers ESPN

Conference Championship Games Sunday, June 8 2 PM

Conference Championship Game ABC Sunday, June 8 5 PM

Conference Championship Game FOX#

UFL Championship Game Saturday, June 14 7 PM UFL Championship Game ABC

*Check local listings for market regionalization.

#Game also available on FOX Deportes

##Games on ESPN Deportes to be announced soon.

The United Football League today announced its complete 2025 game schedule with the league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 - combining to televise all 43 games during the UFL's second season. Select games in Spanish will also air on FOX Deportes and across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

In addition to games televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Deportes this season, FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App. Games on ABC and ESPN platforms also will be streamed on ESPN+.

Season ticket packages start at $20 per game ($100 for five home games) and can be purchased at uflroughnecks.com/tickets. For schedules and broadcast details, please visit theufl.com.

Here are details about the upcoming 2025 season By-The-Numbers:

- 43 - League media partners FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and ESPN Deportes will present all 43 UFL games during the league's second season (40 regular season

games, two playoff games, one Championship game).

- 22 - ESPN will present 22 regular season and postseason games across ABC (12), ESPN (9), and ESPN2 (1) during the league's second season.

- 21 - FOX Sports will show 21 regular season and postseason games across FOX (20) and FS1 (1) this season.

- 10 - The UFL will feature 10 weeks of regular season that will include 10 live regular season matchups on Fridays as part of FOX UFL Friday.

- 8 - The UFL features eight teams: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks.

- 5 - ABC, ESPN, and FOX will broadcast five doubleheaders during the season.

- 2 - The Conference Championships, which will feature the top two teams with the best records in their respective conferences playing against each other for the right to play for the second UFL Championship, will each air on Sunday, June 8, on ABC (3:00 p.m. ET) and FOX (6:00 p.m. ET).

- 74 - 74% of all UFL games will air either on ABC or FOX this season.

