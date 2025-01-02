UFL, Showboats Unveil 2025 Schedule

January 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The United Football League has announced its full schedule for the 2025 season, including all 10 regular season games for the Memphis Showboats. The Showboats will open the 2025 UFL season at home, hosting the Michigan Panthers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Sunday, March 30.

The following is a look at each of the Showboats' home games for the 2025 season:

Week 1 - March 30, 2025 (11 a.m. CT) vs. Michigan Panthers

Week 3 - April 12, 2025 (1:30 p.m. CT) vs Houston Roughnecks

Week 7 - May 11, 2025 (2 p.m. CT) vs St. Louis Battlehawks

Week 9 - May 24, 2025 (11 a.m. CT) vs Arlington Renegades

Week 10 - June 1, 2025 (2 p.m. CT) vs Birmingham Stallions

See below for the full Showboats 2025 UFL schedule.

The UFL today also announced its complete 43-game schedule along with the league's media partners, FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1, who will televise each game throughout the 2025 season. The season begins March 28, when FOx debuts FOX UFL Friday, a new night dedicated to UFL action each Friday throughout the season.

In addition to games televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 this season, FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App. Games on ABC and ESPN also will be streamed on ESPN+.

Season tickets begin at just $100 and can be purchased at UFLShowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

Full Memphis Showboats 2025 Schedule All Times Listed as CT

Home Games In Bold

Week 1 - Sunday, March 30 - 11 a.m. vs. Michigan Panthers - ESPN

Week 2 - Saturday, April 5 - 7 p.m. - at D.C. Defenders - ABC

Week 3 - Saturday, April 12 - 1:30 p.m. - vs Houston Roughnecks - ESPN

Week 4 - Friday, April 18 - 7 p.m. - at Michigan Panthers - FOX

Week 5 - Friday, April 25 - 7 p.m. - at Birmingham Stallions - FOX

Week 6 - Saturday, May 3 - 11 a.m. at Houston Roughnecks - ABC

Week 7 - Sunday, May 11 - 2 p.m. - vs. St. Louis Battlehawks - ESPN

Week 8 - Friday, May 16 - 7 p.m. - at San Antonio Brahmas - FOX

Week 9 - Saturday, May 24 - 11 a.m. - vs. Arlington Renegades - ABC

Week 10 - Sunday, June 1 - 2 p.m. vs. Birmingham Stallions - FOX

UFL 2025 Schedule Information By The Numbers:

43 - League media partners FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1 will present all 43 UFL games during the league's second season (40 regular season games, two playoff games, one Championship game).

22 - ESPN will present 22 regular season and postseason games across ABC (12), ESPN (9), and ESPN2 (1) during the league's second season.

21 - FOX Sports will show 21 regular season and postseason games across FOX (20) and FS1 (1) this season.

10 - The UFL will feature 10 weeks of regular season that will include 10 live regular season matchups on Fridays as part of FOX UFL Friday.

8 - The UFL features eight teams: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks.

5 - ABC, ESPN, and FOX will broadcast five doubleheaders during the season.

2 - The Conference Championships, which will feature the top two teams with the best records in their respective conferences playing against each other for the right to play for the second UFL Championship, will each air on Sunday, June 8, on ABC (3:00 p.m. ET) and FOX (6:00 p.m. ET).

74 - 74% of all UFL games will air on network television (either on ABC or FOX) this season.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.