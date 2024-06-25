Ulloa Dominates Early, Spikes Top Thunder, 5-2

TRENTON, N.J. - Fidel Ulloa pitched four scintillating innings in his State College Spikes debut, and the Spikes' bats bolstered his effort in a 5-2 victory over the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Ulloa, an LSU product from Lodi, Calif., recorded his first six outs via strikeout and totaled seven whiffs over four innings of work. The right-hander gave up a baserunner via error in the second after retiring the first five batters in order, then allowed his only hit in the fourth.

State College (10-9) came alive on offense in the third. After their first eight batters went down in order to Trenton (6-11) starter Drew Christos (0-1), Knox Preston drew a four-pitch walk and stole second base. Following a walk to Hayden Moore, Samuel Benjamin delivered a two-out single to right field for his MLB Draft League-leading 18th RBI of the season to put the Spikes on the board.

Moore then stole home as the back half of a delayed double steal to extend the lead to 2-0. Sam Erickson's two-out RBI single to center in the fourth then upped the Spikes' advantage to 3-0, with doubles by Robert Hipwell and Tyson Bass plating another run in the sixth. Bass scored on a wild pitch in that inning to complete the State College scoring.

Spikes reliever Chris Stuart (1-0) followed Ulloa with a scoreless, one-walk, one-strikeout fifth to get credit for the win. Blake Purnell (1) allowed one hit and struck out one batter in a shutout ninth for the save, finishing off a 14-strikeout night for the State College staff.

Christos took the loss for the Thunder despite seven strikeouts of his own over three innings.

Wednesday, the Spikes continue their series against the Thunder with a 7 p.m. matchup at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Left-hander Jamie Hitt (0-0), who finished the Spikes' MLB Draft League Overtime victory over Williamsport last Wednesday, gets the ball for his third appearance and first start.

Following the set in Trenton, the Spikes return to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to start a stretch of 12 home games in the 14 matchups scheduled for June 28 to July 13.

Highlights of the upcoming weekend include BuccoMania Night, featuring the Pirate Parrot, the Pittsburgh Pierogies and the Bucco Brigade as part of the Spikes' MLB Community Ally Program partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, June 29, along with FIREWORKS presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare and Penn Highlands Healthcare Cancer Survivors Night on the same evening, as well at Fitness Friday to begin the series, a Sunday Funday to finish it, and much, much more.

Fans can also look forward to the traditional Independence Eve FIREWORKS presented by the PA Lottery on Wednesday, July 3, along with Military Appreciation Night presented by Lion Country Kia featuring a Spikes Patriotic Hat Giveaway for the first 500 fans.

For tickets to all of the home games during the stretch from June 28 to July 13, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

