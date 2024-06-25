Keys Take Down Scrappers to Win Third Straight Game

June 25, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Niles, OH- The Frederick Keys won their third straight game Tuesday night by taking down the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 10-3 at Eastwood Field to begin a six-game road trip.

The Keys used a seven-run inning in the top of the eighth to take a commanding lead late, while it was JoJo Jackson (Georgia St) who led the way offensively after going 4-4 at the plate, helping his team earn their third straight victory heading into the second game of the series with the Scrappers Wednesday morning.

In the top of the first, Jackson brought home the game's first run on an RBI double to left field, making it 1-0 heading into the second after Adam Falinski (Eastern Michigan) recorded a scoreless bottom of the first on the mound.

Justin Thomas (Florida Southwestern State College) added to the Keys lead in the top of the second on an RBI single, doubling the advantage to 2-0 going into the third, following another scoreless frame for Falinski.

After each team went scoreless in the third, Mahoning Valley tied it up at two apiece in the fourth after an error by the Keys plated home two runs, evening up the score at 2-2 entering the fifth at Eastwood Field.

Christian Rodriguez (Cal State Fullerton) earned a scoreless inning of relief in the bottom of the fifth, keeping the game tied at 2-2 going into the sixth, with the Keys looking to take back the lead late in the ballgame.

Following a scoreless sixth inning for both sides, Rodriguez earned a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh, taking the contest into the eighth with the score still knotted up at two apiece Tuesday night.

The Keys took a commanding 9-2 lead in the top of the eighth after scoring seven runs in the frame, with RBI singles from Johnny Castagnozzi (North Carolina) and Thomas helping Frederick take the late advantage.

Along with a wild pitch and two RBI sacrifice flies from Tervell Johnson (UT-Rio Grande Valley) and Royce Clayton Jr. (LA Valley College), the Keys found themselves ahead by seven heading into the bottom of the eighth, with it being one of their largests lead of the night at 9-2.

Despite the Scrappers adding one run in the bottom of the eighth, Rodriguez finished his outing strong and went five innings while keeping the Keys ahead by six approaching the ninth at Mahoning Valley.

Owen Carapellotti (Georgetown) added one more run on a solo homer to right-center field to make it a 10-3 game, and Valek Cisneros (Central Oklahoma) slammed the door shut in the bottom of the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning, handing Frederick its third straight win Tuesday night against the Scrappers.

Box Score

The Keys continue the three-game series Wednesday morning from Mahoning Valley, with first pitch for game two set for 11:05 a.m. at Eastwood Field.

For more information about the Frederick Keys, please contact Gus Baylow by email at gbaylow@frederickkeys.com.

For more information about the MLB Draft League, visit mlbdraftleague.com or follow @mlbdraftleague & @draftleaguedata on Twitter, and @mlbdraftleague on Instagram.

To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information visit our website Frederickkeys.com as well as follow the team on Facebook (@frederickkeys), Instagram (@frederickkeys), and Twitter (X) (@frederickkeys).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.