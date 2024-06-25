Cutters Push Win Streak To Five

June 25, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The red-hot Willliamsport Crosscutters continued their winning ways as they push their win streak to five games and wins in the six of their last seven games as they defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 9-3 at Wagener Field on Tuesday Night.

Defending Crosscutters UPMC Player of the Week and MLB Draft League Hitter of the Week Carter Dorighi was dominate in the leadoff spot, going 3-5 with three doubles, two RBI and three runs.

Erik Rataczak had himself a perfect night at the plate, going 4-4 with three singles, a double, a walk, a Sac Fly, and three RBI.

Riley Nelson and Mark Shallenberger also recorded multi-hit games for Williamsport. Nelson went 2-6 with 2 RBI and a run scored while Shallenberger was 2-4 with a double and a hit by pitch.

Luke Johnson made his debut for Williamsport and was dominate in the start, going six shutout innings on the bump allowing just four Black Bears hits, no walks, and striking out five in route to his first win.

Daniel Barcena, Matthew Barnes II, and Gray Thomas worked the final three innings out of the bullpen for the Cutters and combined to allow three runs on two hits, four walks, and two strikeouts.

Williamsport continues this three-game series on Wednesday night at West Virginia. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Wagener Field in Morgantown.

WP: Luke Johnson (1-0)

LP: Storm Hierholzer (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 13-5 (1st Half)

Next Game: Wednesday, June 26th at West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 28th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Rhashan's Half Birthday Celebration, Rhashan Jersey Auction, Clinton County Night

