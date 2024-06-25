Trenton Thunder to Retire Willie Mays' Jersey

June 25, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are proud to announce a planned Jersey Retirement Ceremony for the greatest player to ever wear a baseball uniform, Willie Mays. Beginning his professional career in the Garden State for the Trenton Giants, the Thunder will honor Willie Mays with the retirement of his number 12 on July 20th prior to first pitch against the West Virginia Black Bears at 6:00.

Willie Mays came to Trenton after signing with the Trenton Giants in 1950 at the age of 19. Prior to his first professional contract, he spent time playing for the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues. After a long train ride from Birmingham to meet his new team on the road in Hagerstown Maryland, Willie quickly displayed his talent in the outfield when Trenton manager Chick Genovese hit some fly-balls in warm-ups to him with fellow teammate Len Matte standing close by. According to Tom McCarthy's book, "Baseball in Trenton", "Mays refined his famous basket catch in the Negro Leagues and in Trenton. In his debut he went 2-4 and by mid-August he was hitting .423. Willie was loved by his teammates, especially by outfielder Mo Cunningham and catcher Len Matte, who quickly nicknamed him "Junior" and helped him along throughout his first season.

"It is our honor and privilege to be able to retire the number 12 in honor of Willie Mays," said Thunder President Jeff Hurley. "The fact that we get to say Trenton is where it all began for the sport's greatest outfielder - it is tough to find a greater honor and we could not be prouder to recognize Willie Mays in one of the many ways he deserves."

In 81 games during the 1950 season in Trenton, Willie Mays hit .353 with 20 doubles, 8 triples, a .438 on-base percentage, and an impressive .510 slugging percentage. With numbers like those, Mays time in Trenton was considered to be short in baseball terms, before he was promoted to the New York Giants' Triple-A affiliate, the Minneapolis Millers. His time in Minneapolis was even shorter after he hit .400 in his first month and was quickly called up to the New York Giants that year.

"When you hear the saying 'Trenton Makes Baseball Takes' you now know where and who it all started with," said Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar. "Willie Mays is the core of our history with minor league baseball in Trenton and it's a privilege to be able to say that."

Mays was a 2-time NL MVP, a 24-time All-Star, and won 12 Gold Glove Awards in center field. He led Major League Baseball in several categories, including home runs 4 times, stolen bases 4 times, slugging percentage 5 times, total bases 3 times, and triples 3 times. The "Say Hey Kid" hit over .300 10 times in his career, enroute to a .302 mark with 3,283 hits. Willie Mays was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979.

Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on July 20th at 6:00 for Willie Mays Jersey Retirement Ceremony prior to first pitch against the West Virginia Black Bears ! For Tickets and more information, visit trenthonthunder.com/tickets.

