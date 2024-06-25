Spikes Take Game One from Thunder

June 25, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







It was another tough loss for the Thunder on Tuesday night as they fell to the State College Spikes 5-2, in the first of three from Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Pitching shined in this one with both teams combining for nine hits and 29 total strikeouts.

State College got a strong start in the debut of LSU product Fidel Ulloa who sat down seven on strikes in his four innings of work. The Spikes struck first in their half of the third when Samuel Benjamin extended his league lead in RBIs with a single into rightfield. They got one more across on a double-steal to make it 2-0. After plating another in the third, the Spikes pushed the advantage to 5-0 with an RBI-double from Tyson Bass and a widl pitch that brought him home after stealing third.

The Thunder responded in their half of the sixth, when Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game Coltoin Becker, sent a line drive into the leftfield corner that scored Ryan Cesarini from first. Becker would steal third and later come home to score on a wild pitch to make it 5-2.

Earning the win out of the bullpen for State College was lefty Chris Stuart, who tossed a scoreless fifth inning. Blake Purnell earned his first save of the season and stranded a runner after a leadoff double from Rintaro Sasaki. The Japanese all-time high school homerun record holder missed his third home run of the season by a matter of inches off the wall.

Your Thunder continue their series with the State College Spikes on Wednesday June 26th at 7:00. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for the debut of the Trenton Goldens and a Thunder Dog Bowl Giveaway to the first 1,030 fans ages 13 and up,presented by Nutrisource Pet Foods! For Tickets and more information, visit trentonthunder.com/tickets & trentongoldens.com.

