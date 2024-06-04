UIL State Baseball Championships Begin at Dell Diamond on June 5

June 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Road to Round Rock is complete for 20 Texas high school baseball teams! The 2024 UIL State Baseball Championships for Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 5A and 6A are set to return to Dell Diamond from June 5-8.

Single-day tickets are available now at RRExpress.com/UIL. All tickets are general admission and $16 each. Children under the age of two do not require a ticket. All tickets purchased prior to coming to Dell Diamond must either be printed at home or saved to be scanned from a mobile device. The ticket windows will not have the capability to print tickets purchased prior to coming to the ballpark in order to expedite the process for those purchasing on the day of the game.

Parking for all 2024 UIL Baseball Tournament games at Dell Diamond is $10 per vehicle per day. Gates will open each day at 8:00 a.m. Dell Diamond is a cashless facility and clear bag venue. For more information on ballpark details, click here.

The tournament kicks off Wednesday, June 5 with a pair of 1A Semifinals featuring Abbott (16-9-1) against Fayetteville (17-4) at 9:00 a.m. followed by Chester (24-10) against Ira (22-0) at 12:00 p.m. The Class 2A Semifinals will see Centerville (25-5-2) take on Collinsville (38-3) at 4:00 p.m. followed by a nightcap featuring Hawley (25-9) facing off against Flatonia (28-6) at 7:00 p.m.

The first champion of the week will be crowned during the Class 1A State Championship Game at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, then the Class 2A State Championship Game will follow at 12:00 p.m.

The 5A Semifinals will get started on Thursday afternoon as Magnolia West (26-14-1) will square off against Lovejoy (29-7-2) at 4:00 p.m. The second semifinal game on Thursday night pits Leander Rouse (34-9-1) up against Grapevine (38-5) at 7:00 p.m.

The Class 3A Semifinals are set for the morning of Friday, June 7 with Brock (34-3) taking on Corpus Christi London (39-3) at 9:00 a.m. followed by Franklin (33-5) against Gunter (37-1) at 12:00 p.m. The Class 6A Semifinals will follow on Friday night as Pearland (36-8-2) faces Lewisville Flower Mound (40-5) at 4:00 p.m. before San Antonio Johnson (33-11) and Tomball (39-3) meet at 7:00 p.m.

The final day of the 2024 UIL State Baseball Championship includes the 3A State Championship Game at 9:00 a.m. followed by the 5A State Championship Game at 12:00 p.m. and the 6A State Championship Game at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

A full schedule for the 2024 UIL State Baseball Championships is below:

Date Time Class Home Team Visiting Team Tickets

Wednesday, June 5 9:00 a.m. 1A Semifinals Fayetteville (17-4) Abbott (16-9-1) Click Here

Wednesday, June 5 12:00 p.m. 1A Semifinals Ira (22-0) Chester (24-10) Click Here

Wednesday, June 5 4:00 p.m. 2A Semifinals Collinsville (38-3) Centerville (25-5-2) Click Here

Wednesday, June 5 7:00 p.m. 2A Semifinals Flatonia (28-6) Hawley (25-9) Click Here

Thursday, June 6 9:00 a.m. 1A Championship TBD TBD Click Here

Thursday, June 6 12:00 p.m. 2A Championship TBD TBD Click Here

Thursday, June 6 4:00 p.m. 5A Semifinals Lovejoy (29-7-2) Magnolia West (26-14-1) Click Here

Thursday, June 6 7:00 p.m. 5A Semifinals Grapevine (38-5) Leander Rouse (34-9-1) Click Here

Friday, June 7 9:00 a.m. 3A Semifinals Corpus Christi London (39-3) Brock (34-3) Click Here

Friday, June 7 12:00 p.m. 3A Semifinals Gunter (37-1) Franklin (33-5) Click Here

Friday, June 7 4:00 p.m. 6A Semifinals Lewisville Flower Mound (40-5) Pearland (36-8-2) Click Here

Friday, June 7 7:00 p.m. 6A Semifinals Tomball (39-3) San Antonio Johnson (33-11) Click Here

Saturday, June 8 9:00 a.m. 3A Championship TBD TBD Click Here

Saturday, June 8 12:00 p.m. 5A Championship TBD TBD Click Here

Saturday, June 8 4:00 p.m. 6A Championship TBD TBD Click Here

Following the UIL State Baseball Championships, Dell Diamond will also host three high school all-star games during the month of June. First up, the Austin Area Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game is set for Sunday, June 9. The nine-inning contest is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. and will feature top Austin-area players from the Class of 2024. All tickets are general admission and $16 each.

The following weekend, Dell Diamond will host a pair of Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games. First up, Class of 2024 All-Stars from Class 2A, 3A and 4A will play at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Finally, the Class 5A and 6A All-Stars will take the field on Sunday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m. All tickets to the nine-inning all-star games are general admission and $16 each.

Dates for the three high school all-star games at Dell Diamond are below:

Date Time Class

Sunday, June 9 12:00 p.m. Austin Area Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game

Saturday, June 15 12:00 p.m. Texas High School Baseball Coaches Assn. All-Star Game (2A-4A)

Sunday, June 16 11:00 a.m. Texas High School Baseball Coaches Assn. All-Star Game (5A-6A)

For additional information about UIL State Baseball Championship ticketing, schedules, parking and more, visit RRExpress.com/UIL. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.