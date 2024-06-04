Tuesday's Round Rock at Oklahoma City Game Suspended

June 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Tuesday night's game between the Round Rock Express (29-27) and Oklahoma City Baseball Club (33-24) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been suspended due to inclement weather in the Oklahoma City area.

The game will be resumed on Wednesday, June 5 prior to the night's regularly scheduled contest. The first pitch time will be announced Wednesday after field conditions are assessed in the morning. The suspended game will resume in the bottom of the first inning and will be a nine-inning game.

Following approximately a one hour and 10-minute delay due to rain before first pitch, Round Rock plated a run in the top of the first. 1B Blaine Crim knocked a double to score LF Dustin Harris, who had worked a leadoff walk then stole second base. Hail began to fall in the middle of the inning, forcing the game into its second delay of the night.

