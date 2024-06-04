Medieval Knight, Salute to Armed Forces Night Highlight Upcoming OKC Baseball Club Home Series Starting Tonight

OKLAHOMA CITY - A celebration of local military personnel, a throwback to medieval times, Friday Night Fireworks and more are upcoming at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark today through Sunday as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club plays the Round Rock Express during a six-game home series starting at 7:05 tonight in Bricktown.

- Tonight (7:05 p.m.) - The series opens on a $2 Tuesday and guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

- Wednesday (7:05 p.m.) - First pitch for Game 2 of the home series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

- Thursday (7:05 p.m.) - Thursday nights are 89ers Nights at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats during the game in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Newly unveiled retro team mascot Abner 89er will join fellow throwback mascot Robo Niner in entertaining the crowd throughout the night. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

During the Par-Tea Hour on Thursdays, guests age 21 and older can enjoy half-off Twisted Tea at the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Pad from when gates open to 30 minutes after first pitch and again during the Par-Tea Inning during the sixth inning of Thursday night games. The first 50 guests who purchase a Twisted Tea at the Par-Tea Pad on Thursdays will receive complimentary Twisted Tea-branded sunglasses.

- Friday (7:05 p.m.) - Current and former local military personnel and their families will be celebrated Friday during Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's. The evening features in-game recognition of military members while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats. Special rates and hats are available for groups of 10 or more.

Additionally, Friday is a Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack Night, offering great rates on packages of four game tickets, four OKC hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Casey's are scheduled to follow the game.

- Saturday (6:05 p.m.) - Enjoy a renaissance fair setting at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Medieval Knight presented by Courtyard by Marriott. Costumed characters, special acts, between-inning entertainment and a festive atmosphere will all provide a nod to medieval times throughout the evening.

- Sunday (2:05 p.m.) - Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps on a City Celebration Sunday. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

Tickets for all remaining 2024 Oklahoma City home games are on sale as of 10 a.m. today, along with group and season ticket packages. Single-game tickets range in price from $12-38. All tickets are digital and are available for purchase online at okcbaseball.com/tickets. To view Oklahoma City's complete 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com.

For all OKC Baseball Club single-game tickets purchased via Ticketmaste r today through Friday, June 7, Ticketmaster fees will be waived during a limited-time special offer.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app and Sunday home games will be broadcast live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City (channel 34 on digital antennas and DirecTV; channel 11 on Cox cable). Additionally, all OKC Baseball games - home and road - are available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

