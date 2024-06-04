Big Innings Propel Tacoma to Victory

June 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (31-27) scored 15 runs on 14 hits and 15 walks to beat the Reno Aces (28-30) by a score of 15-6, Tuesday at Cheney Stadium.

Reno scored in the first on a fly ball that should've been caught, but with the wind, became an RBI single for Kyle Garlick. Garlick struck again in the third with a solo home run to make it 2-0.

Tacoma cut their deficit in half in the fourth on an RBI single from Michael Papierski, but Reno strung together three more runs over the next two innings. They got a solo home run from Sergio Alcantara in the fifth and a sacrifice fly and RBI single in the sixth to make it 5-1.

The bottom of the sixth is when the game turned, as the Rainiers struck for their biggest inning of the year. They scored eight runs on singles from Papierski and Jonatan Clase followed by two bases loaded walks.

An error allowed the Rainiers to take a 6-5 lead and another wind-aided double for Leo Rivas brought in three more runs to make it 9-5. Reno answered in the seventh on an RBI ground out from Garlick to make it 9-6, but Tacoma wasn't done.

After their eight-run sixth, the Rainiers scored six more runs in the seventh, growing their lead to 15-6. Their six runs were highlighted by a three-run double from Luis Urias and a two-run home run from Jake Slaughter.

That is where it would stay, as Cody Bolton and Ty Buttrey combined to throw two scoreless frames, each striking out one to win the series opener.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tacoma struck for 15 runs on 14 hits and 15 walks today, batting around in both their eight-run sixth inning and six-run seventh inning. Despite allowing five total runs, just three were earned, as Dallas Keuchel earned his fifth win of the season with a quality start. He gave up eight hits and three walks while striking out four over his 6.0 innings. Eight of Tacoma's nine starters recorded at least one hit today, with four of the nine recording multi-hit performances. Seven of the nine took at least one walk, with six of them walking two or more times.

Tacoma and Reno will play game two of their series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

