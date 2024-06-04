Aces Drop Series Opener to the Rainiers, 15-6

June 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma, Wash. - Fourteen runs surrendered by Reno Aces (28-30) relievers provided the difference in a 15-6 defeat to the Tacoma Rainiers (31-27) in the series opener Tuesday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.

Kyle Garlick was one of the standout performers at the plate for the Aces. He showcased his prowess with a multi-hit game and three RBI, including a home run in the third inning. His recent offensive success has been impressive, with a.367 batting average, 4 HR, 10 RBI, and seven runs scored in the last seven games since May 28th.

With a two-hit day where he added a triple and run scored, Adrian Del Castillo continues to lead the team in batting average (.343) and hits (72).

Sergio Alcantara slugged a solo home run in the fifth inning as the shortstop went 2-for-3, with two RBI and one run scored.

Tommy Henry collected a no-decision after the left-hander held the Rainiers to one earned run on five hits, seven walks, and two strikeouts in five innings.

Reno looks to return to the win column against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in game two of the six-game series. The first pitch is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. PT.

Kyle Garlick: 2-for-4, 1 HR (14), 3 RBI, 1 R.

Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-5, 1 3B, 1 R.

Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-3, 1 HR (2), 2 RBI, 1 R.

Tommy Henry: (N/D), 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R/1 ER, 7 BB, 2 K's.

Following a week-long trip to the Pacific Northwest, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, beginning on Tuesday, June 11th. The first pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

