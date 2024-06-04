June 4 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers vs. Reno Aces

June 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA RAINIERS (30-27) vs. RENO ACES (28-29)

Tuesday, June 4 - 11:35 AM - Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

LHP Dallas Keuchel (4-4, 5.06) vs. LHP Tommy Henry (3-1, 3.71)

TODAY'S GAME: Tacoma and Reno will play game one of their six-game series today, with Dallas Keuchel taking the ball for the Rainiers. Keuchel is 4-4 with a 5.06 ERA through his first nine starts this year, allowing 27 earned runs on 48 hits and 12 walks. He has struck out 29 batters over his 48.0 innings, allowing opponents to hit.262 against him. Today will mark his third start of the season against the Aces, going 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA through his first two starts. Opposite Keuchel will be Tommy Henry toeing the rubber for Reno, set to make his sixth start of the year. Through his first five outings, the southpaw is 3-1 with a 3.71 ERA, allowing just 11 earned runs on 20 hits and 14 walks over 26.2 innings pitched. He has struck out 30 batters over that span, limiting opponents to a.208 batting average against him. Henry faced the Rainiers back on May 10 and it was the only game this year in which he did not receive a decision. He allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks, striking out five in 5.1 innings.

BACK IN ACTION: Tacoma is expected to add Jonatan Clase back to their active roster today after being optioned by Seattle. The outfielder was just getting hot with the Rainiers before he got recalled by Seattle, collecting four hits over his final two games with Tacoma back on May 17 & 22. In 29 games with Tacoma this year, Clase is batting.255 (28-for-110) with seven doubles, three triples and four home runs. He has driven in 16 runs, taking 22 walks compared to 30 strikeouts. The 22-year-old has also swiped 12 bags, ranking among the league's best despite playing in just over half of the games this year.

WATCH OUT: Reno's lineup is an extremely dangerous one, leading the Pacific Coast League in batting average (.287) and doubles (128). Two players in particular have had extremely hot bats against Tacoma, as Andres Chaparro is hitting.349 in 12 games and Adrian Del Castillo is hitting.436 in 10 contests. Chaparro is 15-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 runs driven in over 12 games, drawing seven walks compared to 13 strikeouts. It isn't just Tacoma that is struggling to slow Chaparro down, as on the season, he is hitting.311 with 15 doubles and 10 home runs. In his 10 games, Del Castillo is 17-for-39, clubbing five doubles, a triple and three home runs. He has driven in 10 runs, taking three walks compared to four strikeouts. The catcher is hitting.340 with 22 doubles and 10 home runs in 51 games this year for Reno, driving in 37 runs. He leads all qualified Pacific Coast League hitters with a.612 slugging percentage, 70 total hits and 22 doubles coming into play today.

KEEP IT ROLLING: Dallas Keuchel will look for his third good start of the season against Reno today, entering play with a 1-0 record and 2.70 ERA in two starts against the Aces this season. His first start against Reno came back on April 12 in just his second start of the season. He earned the win in that game, tossing five innings of one-run ball. The veteran allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out four. In his second start against Reno, back on May 9, he again threw five innings. This time he allowed two runs on four hits, again walking two and striking out four. Keuchel has won each of his last two starts against Las Vegas on May 23 and Sacramento on May 29, getting back to an even.500 on the year, at 4-4.

NOT TOO SHABBY: Tyler Locklear just completed his first week in Triple-A with Tacoma, showing he belongs at this level. The first basemen hit.304 over the six games against Sacramento, registering seven hits in 23 at-bats. One of his seven hits went for extra bases, as he clubbed a triple in Saturday's loss. The former second round pick also drove in one run and took three walks compared to seven strikeouts. He was promoted to Tacoma after the game last Sunday, meeting the team and making his Triple-A debut on Tuesday in Sacramento. Today will be the first game at Cheney Stadium for Seattle's No. 8 ranked prospect.

FORGET ABOUT IT: Both Tacoma and Reno are coming off bad losses in their most recent game, as Tacoma dropped the finale to Sacramento by a score of 9-0 and Reno lost their finale to Salt Lake by a score of 11-3. The Rainiers return home, where they are 18-9 this year and will look to put last series behind them and get back in the win column in the series opener today.

AGAINST RENO: Tacoma and Reno will play game one of their current six-game series and game 13 between the two teams this year. The home team has had the advantage so far in the season series between the two teams, as Tacoma went 5-1 in their six games at home and Reno went 4-2 in six games at Greater Nevada Field. The Rainiers come into play today leading the season series 7-5 but trailing the all-time series to the Aces by 40 games, at 108-148.

SHORT HOPS: Tacoma is still in search of their first win in the month of June, losing the final two games of the series at Sacramento...Cade Marlowe went 4-for-27 with 14 strikeouts in the last series against the River Cats, striking out four times in two separate games...Nick Solak is hitting.412 (7-for-17) in five games and Isiah Gilliam is hitting.320 (8-for-25) in eight games against Reno this year.

