Tonight's OKC Baseball Club Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

June 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Baseball Club's game tonight, Tuesday, June 4, against the Round Rock Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been suspended due to inclement weather.

The game was suspended after the completion of the top of the first inning with Round Rock leading, 1-0, and will be resumed Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The first pitch time will be announced Wednesday after field conditions are assessed in the morning. The suspended game will resume in the bottom of the first inning and will be a nine-inning game.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the OKC Baseball Club 2024 season, based upon availability. Tickets may be exchanged by emailing tickets@okcbaseball.com or in person at the ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.