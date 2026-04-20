UCLA Coach Michaela Onyenwere Reunites with Betts & Dugalić on the Mystics
Published on April 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 20, 2026
- Ezi Magbegor Injury Update - Seattle Storm
- The U to Air Two Chicago Sky Preseason Games - Chicago Sky
- Lynx Single Game Tickets on Sale Today - Minnesota Lynx
- Minnesota Lynx Announce Training Camp Roster - Minnesota Lynx
- Connecticut Sun Hires Terri Acosta MS, ATC, LAT-R - Connecticut Sun
- Brionna Jones Injury Update - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Mystics Stories
- Washington Mystics Select Lauren Betts with Fourth Overall Pick
- Washington Mystics Re-Sign Shakira Austin to Multi-Year Contract
- Mystics Sign Michaela Onyenwere to Multi-Year Deal
- Washington Mystics Aquire 2028 First-Round Pick
- Washington Mystics and Jamila Wideman Part Ways