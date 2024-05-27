Two Separate Three-Run Innings Propel Rafters to Opening Day Victory

May 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Clutch two-out hitting was the theme of the Rafters' Opening Day win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. After the Spiders got the scoring started in the third inning with a two-out RBI triple from Quentin Perilli, the Rafters put up a three spot in the fourth.

Two-out base hits from Matthew Brandt and Bryson Stripling made it 3-1, giving the Rafters their first lead of the game and season.

A sacrifice fly from Parker Knoll in the bottom half of the fourth tightened the Rafters' lead and was followed up by a few scoreless half-innings.

Wisconsin Rapids got back on the board with a three-run top of the seventh in an odd fashion. A sacrifice fly from Greyson Shafer wasn't strange, but Nomar Basutro driving in two runs on a deep flyout to right field was an unorthodox way to tack on some much-needed insurance.

The Spiders sent 10 to the plate in the bottom half of the seven, scoring five times to knot the contest up at seven via five walks and an RBI single from Perilli.

Trotter Boston broke the tie half an inning later with a two-out base hit to right field, the fourth run of the game driven in for the Rafters with two outs in an inning.

Tristin Crusenberry got the start for Wisconsin Rapids on Opening Day. The right-hander from Owensboro, KY went 3.2 innings. He allowed two runs off two hits while striking out three and walking four.

David Dean opposed Crusenberry for the Dock Spiders. The southpaw only allowed one Rafter to reach base, throwing 3.0 scoreless frames. He punched out four in his first start of the summer.

Pierce Boles got the win for the Rafters out of the bullpen. The Freshman from LSU-Eunice went 1.2 innings and didn't allow a hit or run while walking three batters and striking out four.

Max Whitesell got the save for the Rafters, facing the minimum in the ninth thanks to a 4-6-3 double play after a leadoff infield single from Drew Barragan.

The Rafters are back in action tomorrow night for the home-opener at historic Witter Field. The Dock Spiders will make the trip to Wisconsin Rapids for a 6:35 pm first pitch. Tomorrow night's promotion is a Magnet Schedule Giveaway. Fans who can't make it out to the park can tune in either on ESPN + or on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.