Join the Stingers Kids Club Presented by Co-Op Credit Union

May 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Does your son or daughter enjoy the game of baseball?

Upload a photo of them at the bottom of the registration form enjoying the game of baseball/softball and automatically enter into the Stingers Kids Club presented by Co-Op Credit Union.

The Stingers Kids Club presented by Co-Op Credit Union is the official Kids Club of the Willmar Stingers and the coolest way to show your Stingers pride!

When you sign up for the 2024 Stingers Kids Club presented by Co-Op Credit Union, you will receive:

Two complimentary tickets for 3 Stingers home games

Saturday, June 29

Thursday, July 11

Thursday, August 1

Food voucher for each game

Pregame VIP autograph sessions

Membership Fee: FREE

(Ages 12 & under)

Rules and Regulations:

Game tickets are only good for Stinger's Kids Club members

Co-Op Credit Union serves the communities in Montevideo, Benson, Canby, and Willmar providing members with financial services that contribute to their success.

For more information, please call the Willmar Stingers ticket office at 320-222-2010 and for other stories on the Stingers visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball.

The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.