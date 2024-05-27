Join the Stingers Kids Club Presented by Co-Op Credit Union
May 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Does your son or daughter enjoy the game of baseball?
Upload a photo of them at the bottom of the registration form enjoying the game of baseball/softball and automatically enter into the Stingers Kids Club presented by Co-Op Credit Union.
The Stingers Kids Club presented by Co-Op Credit Union is the official Kids Club of the Willmar Stingers and the coolest way to show your Stingers pride!
When you sign up for the 2024 Stingers Kids Club presented by Co-Op Credit Union, you will receive:
Two complimentary tickets for 3 Stingers home games
Saturday, June 29
Thursday, July 11
Thursday, August 1
Food voucher for each game
Pregame VIP autograph sessions
Membership Fee: FREE
(Ages 12 & under)
Rules and Regulations:
Game tickets are only good for Stinger's Kids Club members
Co-Op Credit Union serves the communities in Montevideo, Benson, Canby, and Willmar providing members with financial services that contribute to their success.
For more information, please call the Willmar Stingers ticket office at 320-222-2010 and for other stories on the Stingers visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball.
The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
