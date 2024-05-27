Rockers Head to Wausau for Season Opener

WAUSAU, Wis. - After 8 months and 8 days, Northwoods league baseball returns, and the Rockers begin their quest to become the first back-to-back champions.

Last season, Green Bay won the first half of the Great Lakes West Division and managed to carry their momentum through to the postseason. After sweeping Madison in the first round, the Rockers went on to beat Traverse City in the semis and disposed of St. Cloud to win the first league title in program history.

Six players return from the 2023 roster to make the trip to Wausau, hoping to pick up where they left off. Junior Michael Riley (Grand Valley State) is one of four coming back to the Green Bay bullpen. The laker pitched two innings in relief in the championship game against the Rox, striking out two batters in the seventh inning.

Starting on the bump for the Rockers, making his Northwoods League debut, is Minnesota Mankato sophomore, and Green Bay native, Mack Crowley. This spring, he made 12 appearances, picking up two wins in 33 innings pitched. Crowley also totaled 29 strikeouts and only 10 walks for the Mavericks, only giving up 21 runs in the process.

Tomorrow, the Rockers return to Ashwaubenon for their home opener at Capital Credit Union Park. There, they will take on the Woodchucks once again, for the second game in the premier series of 2024. First pitch for that game will be at 6:35 p.m.

