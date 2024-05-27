Express Bats Get Hot Late, Surge to First Win of the Season

Eau Claire, WI - In a game that saw errors, lots of hit by pitches, great catches, and plenty more action, the Express snuck out a 5-3 victory over the Madison Mallards.

Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) was the Express player of the night, as he went 1-3 with 2 Runs batted in off a double in the bottom of the eighth inning, 2 walks, and a game saving grab off the wall in center field for the final out.

The Express got a collection of strong pitching, with Gavyn Bowen (College of Florida Sarasota-Manatee), Henry Wilkinson (Univervisty of Minnesota- Duluth), and Luke Wiltrakis (University of Georgia) all pitched multiple strong innings, with Wiltrakis picking up the win (1).

The Mallards surged late, scoring 2 runs in the top of the ninth inning, with a walk and a triple by Connor Capece (Creighton) to lead off the inning, followed by a single, hit by Blake Guerin (Iowa), to bring them within two, but the Express held on to seal the win.

The Express are back in action tomorrow night to finish a home-and-home series with Madison. First pitch is at 5:35 at Warner Park as they look to open their season with a series win.

