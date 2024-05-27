Wausau Woodchucks Take Home Opener

May 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release









Wausau Woodchucks pitcher Edwin Alicea

(Wausau Woodchucks) Wausau Woodchucks pitcher Edwin Alicea(Wausau Woodchucks)

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks win their first game of the season for the first time since 2021, defeating the Green Bay Rockers 7-5 at home.

After a four-run first inning by the Rockers that saw a three-run homer from Carson Hansen (UW-Milwaukee), the Woodchucks answered with five of their own to go up 5-4 after one.

Lleyton Grubich (McHenry County College) shut the Woodchucks down throwing 6 innings and striking out 12 batters. Sam Miller's (Columbia University) RBI single scored Jackson Kline (University of Kansas) in the top of the 4th to tie the game 5-5.

With two outs in the bottom of the 8th and his brother Jake Berkland (Mankato State) on second base, returning Woodchuck Drew Bekland (University of Minnesota) launched a go-ahead two-run home run over the left field wall.

The Woodchucks prevailed 7-5 as Seth Clausen (University of Minnesota) struck out three to earn the save. Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern University) earns the win.

The Woodchucks will play on the road tomorrow at Green Bay with a start time of 6:35 PM as they look to improve to 2-0.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.