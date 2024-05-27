Kingfish Dominate in Season Opener 9-0

ROYAL OAK, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish started the 72 game Northwoods League season sprinting in a 13-3 victory over the Royal Oak Leprechauns. The Kingfish welcomed the Leprechauns to the 'Woods in their inaugural season after competing in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate league with 13 hits on the night.

Tonight also marked the first career game and victory for Aidan Wirshing as field manager of the Kenosha Kingfish.

Kenosha and Royal Oak were locked in a scoreless pitcher duel through the first five innings before Kenosha exploded for five runs in the fifth.

The rally was outlined by a Jack Fitzharris 2 RBI bloop single scoring Warrick Wilmot and John St. Claire, who reached on a single then double. After a wild pitch scored a third run, BYU product Gavin Taylor singled to bring home two more giving the Kingfish a 5-0 lead in the fifth.

The fifth inning also closed the book on Kenosha native and starting pitcher Tanner Johnson, who struck out five allowing only two hits across five innings.

The following inning the Kingfish tallied four more runs after an RBI single from Noah Jouras scored Fitzharris and RBIs from Brandon Nigh and Taylor gave the kingfish a 9-0 lead.

Kenosha would score again in the 8th before Royal Oak broke the shutout in the bottom of the inning tallying two runs on a Jacob Billings double. The Kingfish added three more in the top of the ninth inning to take a 13-2 lead.

Max Strash took the mound to close the game for Kenosha and tallied two strikeouts while allowing one run. The Kingfish pitching staff only allowed three hits the entire night.

Kenosha will get set for a quick turnaround in the series finale against Royal Oak at 10:05 am CT tomorrow morning. Follow @KenoshaKingfish on twitter or watch the game on NWL+ for updates.

