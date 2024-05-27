Stingers Pick up Win on Opening Day, Beating the Bucks 5-2

WATERLOO, IOWA - The Willmar Stingers kicked off the 2024 season with a 5-2 win over the Waterloo Bucks in a cross-division matchup on Monday afternoon.

Coming off a season in which the Stingers set the Northwoods League record for runs, Willmar picked up right where they left off as Colton Griffin (Stephen F Austin) launched a leadoff home run to put the Stingers up 1-0.

After a perfect bottom half of the first inning from starting pitcher J.D. Hennen (Augustana), the rain came in and caused about an hour long delay.

Following the delay, Willmar added on three more runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State-Mankato) and an RBI single from James Whitman (Biola).

Willmar added on in the fourth, as Sam Siegel (Augustana) scored on a Griffin fielder's choice to make it 5-0.

With the rain delay causing Hennen to be pulled after just one inning, the bullpen was called upon, and they answered in a big way.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game, Sebastian Granados (Grossmont Community College) went four innings, giving up just three hits and kept the Bucks off the board.

Waterloo would get a couple of runs back in the later innings, but the trio of Sam Tyrpa (Dakota State), Will Eldridge (Indiana Wesleyan), and Andrew Baumgart (North Dakota State) were able to close it out and put the Stingers in the win column on opening day.

The second and final game of the series is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:35 pm in Waterloo as the Stingers look for the road sweep.

