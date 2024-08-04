Two Homers Help Ports Win Finale in Visalia

August 4, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







VISALIA, Calif. - The Ports managed to salvage a game in the series at Visalia, winning the finale by a score of 7-5 on a hot Sunday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Stockton did a great job working the counts and getting on base in the fourth inning, loading the bases on three walks. Clark Elliott crushed a ball to straight-away center with the bases juiced and one out, but Druw Jones made a leaping grab at the track to take away a double off the wall. It was plenty deep enough to score Bjay Cooke to get the Ports on the board, and an error at short would plate another run for a 2-0 lead.

Clark Elliott hit one too hard and far for any Visalia outfielder to rob him of an extra base hit in the sixth, when he destroyed a ball out to deep right for a three-run homer (4) making it a 5-0 Stockton advantage.

The Ports pitchers did a great job stranding runners on the day to keep the Rawhide off the scoreboard until the eighth. From there, Visalia would return the favor and load the bases via three walks, and a double into left cleared the bases to cut it to a 5-3 game.

But Darlyn Montero would give the Ports some breathing room with a two-run homer (4) in the top of the ninth to go back up 7-3. Those two runs would be critical as the Rawhide would score two more on a pair of sac flies to make it 7-5. But Brayan Restituyo would shut the door by striking out Jansel Luis to earn his first save.

Cooke walked three times in the game and stole two bases. Montero moved his on-base streak up to 21 games, while Dereck Salom's is up to 17 games, and Nick Schwartz' is now at 13 straight-games.

UP NEXT

The Ports will host Lake Elsinore from Tuesday to Sunday this week. There will be a Ports-themed, yacht hat giveaway presented By Port of Stockton on Friday, and a Visor Giveaway on Saturday, courtesy of Valley Strong Credit Union.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at info@stocktonports.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.