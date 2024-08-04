Fresno Scores 5 Runs In 5th To Win Series

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (15-20, 53-47) vanquished the Lake Elsinore Storm (19-16, 51-48) 9-1 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. In Game 100 of the 2024 campaign, Fresno earned a series win and enjoyed their largest margin of victory against Lake Elsinore since 2021 (previous: 5 runs). The Grizzlies improved to 9-2 in their last 11 games at home against the Storm dating back to last season. Fresno moved to 11-6 on Saturdays, their best day of the week this year.

Grizzlies' southpaw Isaiah Coupet (6-5, win) was the storyline after an unbelievable performance. Coupet twirled five hitless and scoreless innings, striking out eight. The Ohio State product retired the final 14 batters he faced and 15 of 16 hitters overall (one out walk in the first). Stu Flesland III took over for Coupet in the sixth and didn't miss a beat. The lefty dazzled for two and two-thirds shutout frames, permitting three hits and one walk. Flesland III punched out a career-high six batters before he was lifted for Jake Madden. The righty allowed a pinch-hit homer in the ninth to Lamar King Jr., but secured the triumph with a double play.

The superb Fresno staff was matched by the offense, who supplied nine runs on 12 hits, three walks and two hit-by-pitches. In six of the Grizzlies' last seven victories, the lineup has recorded 10 or more hits (83 total hits; 13.8 per game). Eight of the nine Fresno starters notched a hit while the first six batters in the order scored a run. The Grizzlies swatted four extra-base hits among their 12, all by different starters. Fresno put up a crooked five runs in the bottom of the fifth and another three in the seventh.

Luis Mendez staked the Grizzlies to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when he rocketed a solo shot to center field. It was Mendez's fourth clout of the season. Fresno has scored first in every game of the series. The Grizzlies lengthened the advantage to 6-0 an inning later, putting the contest out of reach earlier than expected. Braylen Wimmer spanked a single to center, adding Andy Perez. Then, with the bases loaded, Jason Hinchman uncorked a single to center, which skipped under the glove of Braedon Karpathios. Hinchman and all three runners raced home for an inside-the-park, Little League grand slam, which was ruled a two-RBI single, plus an error. In the bottom of the seventh, a wild pitch yielded Robert Calaz, expanding the lead to 7-0. Finally, Darius Perry pounded a two-RBI single to left, giving him another multi-hit affair.

Storm' starter Miguel Mendez (1-4) suffered the setback after four and one-third innings of work. He was in cruise control before hitting a speed bump in the fourth and fifth frames. Maikel Miralles ate up two and one-third innings for Lake Elsinore. Yerry Landinez whiffed three batters among his four outs. The clubs conclude their six-game series tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park. Fans can grab their tickets now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Isaiah Coupet (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

- 1B Jason Hinchman (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- DH Luis Mendez (1-4, HR, RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- PH Lamar King Jr. (1-1, HR, RBI, R)

- RHP Yerry Landinez (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

- LF Spence Coffman (1-3)

On Deck:

Sunday, August 4, 2024 at 5:05 pm PT Lake Elsinore Storm at Fresno Grizzlies

Lake Elsinore RHP Joe Musgrove (MLB Rehab) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Mena (0-0, 0.00)

On That Fres-Note:

In the top of the seventh, Rockies' MLB rehabber Nolan Jones made a ridiculous catch up against the wall in left field and nonchalantly played it off as if he missed the ball.

