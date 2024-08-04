Another 10-Inning Affair Goes to Visalia 4-3

VISALIA, Calif. - It was de ja vu all over again for the Ports on Saturday night, losing 4-3 in 10 innings to the Rawhide, just as they did on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Ports scored in the first inning for the first time in the series. Darlyn Montero started the game with a single into center before stealing second to snag his fourth stolen base of the season. An error at short got Montero over to third, and a sac fly from Mario Gomez made it 1-0.

The Rawhide would answer in the second, tying the game at 1-1 on a bloop single into right center that scored Druw Jones. Angel Ortiz led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to right center to put Visalia ahead 2-1.

But Bjay Cooke tied it up in the seventh with his third home run of the season on a line drive that cleared the wall down the right field line for a 2-2 game. The game would go to the 10th with Nelson Beltran as the automatic runner at second, and he advanced to third after a productive out from Montero. A balk brought Beltran home to put Stockton ahead 3-2, but a double play would end the threat.

The bottom of the 10th instantly went the Rawhide's way. Montero did well to get to a shallow fly ball near the right field line, but as he planted his left foot to reach back and grab the ball after slightly overrunning it, he slipped and fell on the warning track. That allowed the ball to drop, scoring a run and giving Jansel Luis a triple to the game at 1-1. After a ground out to first, a fly ball to deep right that Montero made a great play on at the wall was plenty deep enough to score the winning run on a sac fly.

The Ports will try to salvage a game in the series in the finale tomorrow, slated to start at 12:00 PM with Visalia starting RHP Denny Larrondo (3-3, 3.88) versus the Ports RHP Steven Echavarria (0-3, 4.91).

