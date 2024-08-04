Former Fresno Grizzlies RHP Joe Musgrove Making a Major League Rehab Start for the Lake Elsinore Storm Tonight at Chukchansi Park
August 4, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Former Grizzlies RHP Joe Musgrove (2016-17) is scheduled to start for the Lake Elsinore Storm on MLB rehab assignment TONIGHT! Grab tickets for Musgrove's return to Chukchansi Park at FresnoGrizzlies.com.
MUSGROVE MAKES MLB REHAB START: The San Diego Padres announced that RHP Joe Musgrove is scheduled to make a rehab start (right elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL) against the Fresno Grizzlies tonight. Musgrove will make his return to Chukchansi Park after spending 2016 and 2017 with the club (Houston Astros affiliate). In two years, Musgrove appeared in 11 games (all starts), going 6-3 with a 3.41 ERA. In 66.0 innings, Musgrove allowed 26 runs (25 earned), on 61 hits, nine walks and 64 strikeouts. He was also selected to the 2016 MLB Futures Game while with the Grizzlies. Musgrove has spent nine seasons in the big leagues; which includes two years with the Astros, three seasons with the Pirates and four years now with the Padres. He is one-time All-Star (2022) and a one-time World Series Champion (2017).
Images from this story
|
RHP Joe Musgrove
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from August 4, 2024
- Former Fresno Grizzlies RHP Joe Musgrove Making a Major League Rehab Start for the Lake Elsinore Storm Tonight at Chukchansi Park - Fresno Grizzlies
- Another 10-Inning Affair Goes to Visalia 4-3 - Stockton Ports
- Fresno Scores 5 Runs In 5th To Win Series - Fresno Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fresno Grizzlies Stories
- Former Fresno Grizzlies RHP Joe Musgrove Making a Major League Rehab Start for the Lake Elsinore Storm Tonight at Chukchansi Park
- Fresno Scores 5 Runs In 5th To Win Series
- Game 100 of the Fresno Grizzlies Season Includes Nolan Jones, Robert Calaz and Thomas Nicholas
- No Problem for NoJo and Fresno in 6-1 Win Over Lake Elsinore
- Chukchansi Park Is the Place to be Tonight: Fireworks, Rehabber, Prospect and More