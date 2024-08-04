Former Fresno Grizzlies RHP Joe Musgrove Making a Major League Rehab Start for the Lake Elsinore Storm Tonight at Chukchansi Park

August 4, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Former Grizzlies RHP Joe Musgrove (2016-17) is scheduled to start for the Lake Elsinore Storm on MLB rehab assignment TONIGHT! Grab tickets for Musgrove's return to Chukchansi Park at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

MUSGROVE MAKES MLB REHAB START: The San Diego Padres announced that RHP Joe Musgrove is scheduled to make a rehab start (right elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL) against the Fresno Grizzlies tonight. Musgrove will make his return to Chukchansi Park after spending 2016 and 2017 with the club (Houston Astros affiliate). In two years, Musgrove appeared in 11 games (all starts), going 6-3 with a 3.41 ERA. In 66.0 innings, Musgrove allowed 26 runs (25 earned), on 61 hits, nine walks and 64 strikeouts. He was also selected to the 2016 MLB Futures Game while with the Grizzlies. Musgrove has spent nine seasons in the big leagues; which includes two years with the Astros, three seasons with the Pirates and four years now with the Padres. He is one-time All-Star (2022) and a one-time World Series Champion (2017).

