Quakes Take Four of Six with Sunday Win

August 4, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Christian Zazueta earned his first win in a Rancho uniform and the Quakes grabbed a series-win over the San Jose Giants, thanks to a 6-2 win on Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field.

Zazueta, who was perfect through four innings, allowed just one baserunner over a season-high five innings, as he allowed a solo homer to Cesar Quintas to open the fifth. Zazueta (1-2) struck out a season-best eight hitters in earning his first win of the year.

Offensively, Juan Alonso matched his season-high with three hits, including a two-run double, as the Quakes jumped on San Jose starter Ryan Vanderhei (2-2) with three unearned runs in the first inning.

Leading 3-0 in the fourth, Wilman Diaz smashed a two-run triple, then scored on an error, giving Rancho a 6-0 lead.

That lead would hold as Marco Corcho, Joseilyn Gonzalez and Reynaldo Yean would go the final four innings, limiting the Giants to just one run.

Rancho (22-14, 52-48) will enter the Fresno series on Tuesday with a three-game winning streak. The Quakes are expected to add left-hander Sterling Patick to the roster, as he's slated to start Tuesday's series-opener. The Grizzlies will go with lefty Albert Pacheco in the opener at 6:30pm.

Rancho (22-14, 52-48) will enter the Fresno series on Tuesday with a three-game winning streak. The Quakes are expected to add left-hander Sterling Patick to the roster, as he's slated to start Tuesday's series-opener. The Grizzlies will go with lefty Albert Pacheco in the opener at 6:30pm.

