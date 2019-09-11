Two Goalies Added to Camp Roster

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday the addition of two goaltenders to the training camp roster. Jacob Caffrey and Stephen Klein have each signed agreements to join the team for camp in October.

Caffrey appeared in 30 games for the Rail Yard Dawgs during the 2018-19 season and recorded a record of 13-10-2 with a 2.97 goals against average and .903 save percentage. He was the goaltender for all five of Roanoke's playoff games and helped backstop the team to its Challenge Round sweep of the top seed Peoria Rivermen by making 71 saves on 77 shots.

"Jacob was great for us last year," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "He was the backbone of our five-game winning streak in December and played incredible hockey during the Peoria series in the playoffs."

Klein comes to Roanoke after spending his rookie season with the aforementioned Rivermen. He was named to the SPHL's All-Rookie Team after registering a record of 22-5-3 with a .923 save percentage and league-leading 1.86 goals against average. The native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan also set an SPHL record with 257:10 of consecutive scoreless game time in a stretch of five games played in January. The Dawgs acquired his rights from Peoria in exchange for future considerations in a trade during the summer.

"Klein had a dominant rookie season with Peoria last year," said Bremner. "To be at the top of the league leaderboard in several categories is extremely impressive.

"I am excited to have both of these goalies signed and look forward to seeing them compete in camp next month."

The team will assemble for training camp at the beginning of October and fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Season tickets and ticket packages are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

