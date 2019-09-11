Assistant Coach Gates Moves up to ECHL Coaching Ranks

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers announced today that Assistant Coach Jeremy Gates has accepted the position of Assistant Coach for the ECHL Rapid City Rush.

"I'm grateful for everything the Ice Flyers organization and the community of Pensacola has done for my career. From a player to now coach, I've been treated with nothing but class and utmost respect," Gates commented.

"I'm very excited for Jeremy in his next opportunity in the ECHL," Ice Flyers Head Coach Rod Aldoff stated. "He works hard and comes prepared daily to better the team and himself as a coach. He is passionate about hockey, so it is no surprise to me an opportunity like this has come along."

Gates joined the Ice Flyers as a coach in the summer of 2018, and was the franchise's first assistant coach. He was a valued asset behind the bench and behind the scenes every day with the players as he is one of only three Ice Flyers to have won all three SPHL championships with the team.

Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris said, "We're all very proud of what Jeremy has accomplished as a player and now as a coach. He is the type of person any team owner, coach, franchise and fan base would love to have representing them. He embodies everything good that we stand for as an organization and I know this move up to the next level is not the ceiling for him."

Gates added, "Greg does an extraordinary job with the front office in any aspect he can to make the organization better every day. Working directly with him and Rod has allowed me to learn and adapt to coaching quickly and I had a ton of fun doing it. I consider Rod a true mentor to me. He has taught me a lot on the hockey operations side and it has readied me for this new opportunity. We have grown our relationship to great friends and I'm most thankful for that."

During his professional playing career, Gates was called up to the ECHL every season, including the Rush during the 2014-15 season. While there, he manned the blue line with the Rush's current Head Coach, Daniel Tetrault. The Rush are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Phoenix Coyotes and the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. A part of the interview process also included and interview with the Roadrunners' Head Coach Jay Varady and General Manager Steve Sullivan.

"On behalf of the Ice Flyers organization, all our fans and partners, and the Pensacola community, we thank Jeremy for his hard work and dedication to Pensacola and wish him the best of luck and success," Harris commented.

Aldoff also stated, "He will be an asset to his new team and I thank him for his commitment to me and to the Ice Flyers as a player and a coach. I wish all the best and I'm very proud to have coached with him."

Gates finished off by saying, "I am looking forward to this new opportunity with the Rapid City Rush and continuing to grow and learn as much as I can. I wish Ice Flyer Nation nothing but the best and continued championship pedigree. I will always be an Ice Flyer."

