Cufaude Named Athletic Trainer for ECHL Grizzlies

September 11, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are happy to announce that Athletic Trainer Brady Cufaude has advanced to the ECHL, where he will serve as the Athletic Trainer for the Utah Grizzlies. This comes after former Rivermen Equipment Manager Matt Schweggman was brought in by the Grizzlies earlier this summer.

Cufaude, 25, spent the 2018-19 season with the Rivermen. A native of Pekin, Illinois, Brady earned his Bachelor's Degree from Millikin University in 2016. He then spent two years covering Bradley University hockey games and working for Richwoods High School before landing with the Rivermen last season.

"I loved my time with the Rivermen," said Cufaude. "From day one, the players, staff, and organization made you feel like part of their family. The connections and networking with the Rivermen were instrumental in taking that step to the next level. The love that this organization has shown since my decision shows that they care about you as a person and as a professional. I'm excited to take the next step with Utah and develop myself even further as a clinician. They are part of an incredible Colorado Avalanche system and I can't wait to be an integrated part of their organization. I can't thank everybody with the Rivermen enough. Players, fans, boosters, Coach Jean-Guy Trudel, and the front office have all been incredible. Thank you."

The Grizzles are the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Eagles in the American Hockey League (AHL), as well as the Colorado Avalanche in the National Hockey League (NHL).

