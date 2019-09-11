Havoc Sign Rookie Walters to Training Camp

HUNTSVILLE - Huntsville Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Tuesday that the team has signed SPHL rookie defenseman J.T. Walters to the training camp roster.

Walters (6-2, 203 pounds) played four years of NCAA Division III hockey for Bethel University (two years) and Gustavus Adolphus College (two years). He played in 83 career games between the two programs, scoring 10 goals with 15 assists before graduating in 2018.

Walters spent the majority of his 2018-19 season with the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Elmira Enforcers, tallying 13 points in 53 games. He also played in four games for the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds and two games for the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

The San Diego native joins rookie defenders Gino Mini and Greg Sauers who are vying for a spot on the final 19-man roster.

