FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Konner Haas comes to Fayetteville!

The Marksmen are proud to announce the signing of Konner Haas for the 2019-2020 season!

Konner is a left handed 5'11'', 154lb forward who played his college hockey at the University of Windsor!

In his two years as a Lancer, Haas was a steady point getter from the wing netting 20 points in 45 total games.

Haas is a smooth skating and reliable winger who head coach Jesse Kallechy is excited to have helping out the Marksmen offense!

Welcome to the Marksmen, Konner!

